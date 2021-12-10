NIOS To Issue Single Result Document Instead Of 3 Separate Documents From Oct-Nov 2021

NIOS Result 2021 update: National Institute of Open Schooling has announced that from Oct-Nov 2021 in place of three separate documents, it will be issuing marks statement-cum-Certificate as a single result document. Earlier candidates were provided with NIOS marksheet, provisional certificate & final pass certificate. NIOS on December 10 released a detailed notification on its Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “NIOS will issue Marks statement-cum-Certificate as a single Result Document in place of 03 separate documents i.e Marks Statement, Provisional Certificate & Final Pass Certificate to all successful learners from Oct-Nov 2021 examination. For details pls see the notification.”

NIOS Marks statement-cum-certificate: Overview

Official notification reads, "In the marks statement-cum-Certificate the word ‘PASS’ will appear in case the learner is fulfilling the passing criteria else four cross (XXXX) will appear. In case of improvement, the same document will be issued indicating PASS “Appeared for Improvement”. This will also be applicable for any previous students applying for duplicate or correction in documents. The Transfer-cum-Migration certificate will be issued separately to the successful learners."

NIOS ODE Exams 2021

National Institute of Open Schooling recently announced dates for NIOS ODE Exams 2021. As per the schedule bothclass 10 and 12 exams will begin on January 4, 2022. Registration for taking the exam has been started last week on December 6, 2021. For more details related to ODE Exams 2021-22, candidates are advised to go to the official website nios.ac.in.

NIOS tweeted, "The NIOS On Demand Examination, 2022 for Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses will be conducted from 4th January, 2022 onwards. The ODE Registration and fee submission for the same will be available on NIOS website http://nios.ac.in & http://sdmis.nios.ac.in from 6.12.2021."

NIOS Vocational Studies

NIOS has opened the registration window for admission to secondary, senior secondary, and vocational studies for October- November 2022 exam session. the deadline to register for the same is January 31, 2022. If any candidate fails to apply by January 31, they will have to pay a late fee of Rs 200 till February 15. Thereafter, students will have to pay a late fine of Rs 400 if they apply between Feb 16 to 28. The last chance will be given till March 15 when the students will have to pay a late fine of Rs 700. The steps to apply has been attached below.

