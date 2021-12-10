Last Updated:

NIOS To Issue Single Result Document Instead Of 3 Separate Documents From Oct-Nov 2021

NIOS on December 10 has announced that it will be issuing Marks statement-cum-certificate instead of three separate documents. Check details here.

NIOS

NIOS Result 2021 update: National Institute of Open Schooling has announced that from Oct-Nov 2021 in place of three separate documents, it will be issuing marks statement-cum-Certificate as a single result document. Earlier candidates were provided with NIOS marksheet, provisional certificate & final pass certificate. NIOS on December 10 released a detailed notification on its Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “NIOS will issue Marks statement-cum-Certificate as a single Result Document in place of 03 separate documents i.e Marks Statement, Provisional Certificate & Final Pass Certificate to all successful learners from Oct-Nov 2021 examination. For details pls see the notification.”

NIOS Marks statement-cum-certificate: Overview

Official notification reads, "In the marks statement-cum-Certificate  the word ‘PASS’ will appear in case the learner is fulfilling the passing criteria else four cross (XXXX) will appear. In case of improvement, the same document will be issued indicating PASS “Appeared for Improvement”. This will also be applicable for any previous students applying for duplicate or correction in documents. The Transfer-cum-Migration certificate will be issued separately to the successful learners." 

 

NIOS ODE Exams 2021

National Institute of Open Schooling recently announced dates for NIOS ODE Exams 2021. As per the schedule bothclass 10 and 12 exams will begin on January 4, 2022. Registration for taking the exam has been started last week on December 6, 2021. For more details related to ODE Exams 2021-22, candidates are advised to go to the official website nios.ac.in. 

NIOS Vocational Studies

NIOS has opened the registration window for admission to secondary, senior secondary, and vocational studies for October- November 2022 exam session. the deadline to register for the same is January 31, 2022. If any candidate fails to apply by January 31, they will have to pay a late fee of Rs 200 till February 15. Thereafter, students will have to pay a late fine of Rs 400 if they apply between Feb 16 to 28. The last chance will be given till March 15 when the students will have to pay a late fine of Rs 700. The steps to apply has been attached below.

Check NIOS Admissions 2022: Checks steps  to apply

  • Candidates will first have to go to the official website-  nios.ac.in and click on the 'Admissions' tab
  • In the next step, candidates will have to click on the admission link for secondary, senior secondary, or vocation courses
  • Candidates will then be redirected to the application window where they will have to fill in details & also upload required documents and click on submit
  • Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the registered email ID and official website so as to be updated about the admission dates.
