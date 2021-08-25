NIOS Virtual School Launched By Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Check Details

NIOS virtual school: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has recently launched the ‘Virtual School’ of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The Minister on August 24 said that the virtual school aims to teach and train the students of Classes 9th to 12th. It will be done through advanced digital learning platforms. The launch took place while Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was addressing an event on the completion of one year of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). To be noted that the Minister launched several other initiatives on the occasion too. Along with initiatives, Minister also launched a booklet and an alternate academic calendar 2021-22 of NCERT. NIOS open school virtual is the first-of-its-kind school in India that will emphasize learning and teaching patterns through non-conventional approaches like virtual live classrooms and virtual labs.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter to give information about the same. He tweeted, "Be it e-resources to make 7.5 crore students aged 3-9 years proficient in reading, writing, and arithmetic, or virtual schools started in the direction of reducing the distance between teacher and learner and ensuring bright future of students, all this is the goal of the Modi government shows commitment towards education."

3-9 वर्ष के 7.5 करोड़ छात्रों को पढ़ने, लिखने और अंकगणित में निपुण बनाने के लिए ई संसाधन हों या शिक्षक और शिक्षार्थी की दूरी को कम करने तथा छात्रों का उज्जवल भविष्य सुनिश्चित करने कि दिशा में शुरू हुए वर्चूअल स्कूल यह सब मोदी सरकार की शिक्षा की ओर प्रतिबद्धता को दृष्टिगत करता है। pic.twitter.com/42TEso0lFl — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 24, 2021

NIOS to provide various opportunities

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) virtual school initiative will provide opportunities to the specially-abled students too. Now they can also participate equally. Under the newly launched virtual school initiative, examinations will also be scheduled as well as conducted through Artificial Intelligence based remotely proctored arrangements. The virtual school of NIOS will teach students concepts like cyber security. Students will be trained with new concepts along with regular schooling. The to be launched NIOS virtual school will focus on labs and will train students through a practical approach. Virtual schools will be supported through digital library, digital learning, digital classes, radio and television.