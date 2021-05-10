NIPER JEE 2021 Postponed Due To COVID-19, Application Deadline Extended Till May 15

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NIPER JEE 2021 was scheduled to be held on June 5. The revised schedule for NIPER-JEE 2021 will be announced later.

Apart from postponing the exam, the deadline to apply for NIPER JEE 2021 has also been extended till May 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NIPER-JEE 2021 online by visiting the official website- niperhyd.ac.in. The application fee of Rs 3,000 has to be paid online. Read on to know more about NIPER-JEE 2021.

Presently the following NIPERs are functioning in different parts of the country (in alphabetic order): NIPER-Ahmedabad, NIPER-Guwahati, NIPER-Hajipur, NIPER-Hyderabad, NIPER-Kolkata, NIPER-Raebareli, NIPER-S.A.S Nagar. NIPER JEE 2021 will be conducted for admissions to 968 Master in Pharmacy (MPharm) and 180 Ph.D. programs.

How to apply for NIPER-JEE 2021

Visit official website niperhyd.ac.in

Go to the ‘NIPER JEE 2021’ tab flashing on the homepage and click on the ‘Apply Online’ link

A login page will open

Register yourself and fill in the application form

Pay the application fee, and submit the NIPER JEE form

Print application for future reference.

Direct link to apply online for NIPER-JEE 2021