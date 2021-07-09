NIPER JEE Masters Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Merit List

NIPER JEE Masters Result 2021: National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research-Hyderabad (NIPER ) declared the result for the masters course on 8th July 2021. The exam which was supposed to be held in June was conducted on 8th July 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on NIPER Hyderabad's website that is niperhyd.ac.in. The admission process for M.Tech, M.pharm, and MBA is different and can be checked in the prospectus. Here is the direct link to download prospectus.

NIPER JEE 2021: Important Dates

Results declared on 8th July 2021

Exam was conducted on 3rd July (2-4 pm)

Online application window was closed on 31st May 2021

Schedule for online admission counseling will be announced shortly on website

How to check NIPER JEE 2021 result

Candidate should visit the official website of NIPER at www.niperhyd.ac.in

On the homepage click on 'New, NIPER KEE 2021'

A new page will be displayed on the screen that will have two options on the last- (a) Download Masters Rank Card and (b) Download All India Merit List

Click and download whichever you want to see

Enter your hall ticket number and the result will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a printout of the same for future reference

NIPER JEE 2021: Direct Links

Here is direct link to check results

Here is direct link to see merit list

Announcement by NIPER

NIPER issued an official notification which reads-.

The qualifying rank has been based on the self-declared category by the candidate.

Instances of incorrect information provided by the candidate if detected at any stage would lead to disqualification.

All the results/permission to appear in online counselling of NIPER JEE 2021 are provisional and are subject to final production of original documents at the time of reporting at the allotted NIPER.

The schedule for online admission counselling will be announced shortly on our website.

In the second week of May, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad postponed the Joint Entrance Examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NIPER JEE 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on June 5. Apart from postponing the exam, the deadline to apply for NIPER JEE 2021 was also extended till May 15. Presently the following NIPERs are functioning in different parts of the country (in alphabetic order): NIPER-Ahmedabad, NIPER-Guwahati, NIPER-Hajipur, NIPER-Hyderabad, NIPER-Kolkata, NIPER-Raebareli, NIPER-S.A.S Nagar. NIPER JEE 2021 was conducted for admissions to 968 Master in Pharmacy (MPharm) and 180 Ph.D. programs.