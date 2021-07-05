NIPUN Bharat Programme Launched By Education Minister, Catch Highlights Here

NIPUN Bharat Programme 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ virtually launched NIPUN Bharat programme today. NIPUN or National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy is for ensuring that every child in India attains foundational literacy and numeracy by the end of Grade 3. Minister of State, Sanjay Dhotre, Anita Karwal, Secretary (SE&L), senior officers from the Ministry were present on the occasion. Education Minister also launched a short video, an anthem, and NIPUN Bharat Guidelines. A direct link to all the things launched is attached below.

Education Minister talked about the relevance of NIPUN during launch. He took to Twitter to say about how NIPUN will launch revolutionary change in the education system. He tweeted, "Today #NIPUNBharat was launched in presence of educational administrators and educationists. #NIPUNBharat will bring a revolutionary change in the primary education system of india and will bring the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi on ground."

Today #NIPUNBharat was launched in presence of educational administrators and educationists. #NIPUNBharat will bring a revolutionary change in the primary education system of india and will bring the vision of Hon'ble PM shri @narendramodi ji on ground. @SanjayDhotreMP pic.twitter.com/6Tip6iggyr — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 5, 2021

Education Minister further tweeted, "our new education policy 2020 is not just aimed at providing school education to students but it also focuses on their overall development. #NIPUNBharat is one strong step in that direction. I firmly believe that our new education policy 2020 will stop rote learning as it's based on 'How to think' principle and not 'What to think'."

I firmly believe that our new education policy 2020 will stop rote learning as it's based on 'How to think' principle and not 'What to think'. pic.twitter.com/V3QbHSwrxP — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 5, 2021

NIPUN Bharat: Important links

Click here to see full launch event.

Click here to access presentation on NIPUN Bharat

Click here to access NIPUN Bharat Guidelines

NIPUN Bharat: Aim, objective, and outcomes

Education Minister Pokhriyal said that NIPUN Bharat aims to cover the learning needs of children in the age group of 3 to 9 years. He said that teachers need to focus on every child for developing basic language; literacy and numeracy skills which will help them develop into better readers and writers. Thus, NIPUN Bharat envisages making the experience of learning at the foundational stage Holistic, Integrated, Inclusive, Enjoyable, and Engaging, he added.

Objective and outcomes

Foundational skills enable to keep children in class thereby reducing the dropouts and improve transition rate from primary to upper primary and secondary stages.

Activity-based learning and a conducive learning environment will improve the quality of education.

Innovative pedagogies such as toy-based and experiential learning will be used in classroom transactions thereby making learning a joyful and engaging activity.

Intensive capacity building of teachers will make them empowered and provide greater autonomy for choosing the pedagogy.

Children to achieve steeper learning trajectories which may have positive impacts on later life outcomes and employment.

Since almost every child attends early grades, therefore, focus at that stage will also benefit the socio-economic disadvantageous group thus ensuring access to equitable and inclusive quality education.

National Education Policy 2020

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi approved the National Education Policy 2020 on 29th July 2020. NEP 2020 aims to pave way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems in the country. Its been almost a year that this policy has replaced the 34 your old National Policy on Education (NPE),1986. New Policy aims for universalization of education from pre-school to secondary level with 100 % Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in school education by 2030. NEP 2020 will also bring 2 crore out of school children back into the mainstream through the open schooling system.