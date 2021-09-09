NIRF Ranking 2021: IISC Bangalore Emerges As Best University For Research In India

As per the NIRF 2021 ranking released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday, IISc Banglore has emerged as the best university in India when it comes to research. The rankings which have been announced on September 9, are used to identify the top colleges of India under various categories, including, Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Overall, Research etc. In the overall category, IIT Madras has topped the list and IISc Bengaluru managed to secure a position in the top three by being ranked as the second best higher education institution. It was then followed by IIT Bombay. The ranking list for all top institutes can be checked on the official website of NIRF on nirfindia.org.

Education Ministry has given the ranking on the basis of teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception. In the colleges category, Miranda House in Delhi bagged the first rank followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Delhi and Loyola College, Chennai. As per the NIRF ranking, AIIMS Delhi has bagged the top spot among medical colleges followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Top 3 higher education institutions

IIT-Madras

IISc-Bangalore

IIT-Bombay

Top 5 Research Institutes of 2021

IISc, Bangalore IIT Madras IIT Bombay IIT Delhi IIT Kharagpur

NIRF Rankings: Top 10 Universities

IISC, Bangalore JNU BHU Calcutta University Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham JMI Manipal Academy of Higher Education Jadavpur University University of Hyderabad Aligarh Muslim University

Education Minister on NIRF Ranking 2021

Education Minister tweeted, "I congratulate all the premiere institutions from across India who topped the rankings in their respective categories— overall, universities, engineering, management, college, pharmacy, medical, architecture, law, dental and research institutions". Talking about NIRF, Minister said, "I am happy that NIRF has successfully incorporated all the important aspects of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduate outcome, outreach and inclusivity in institutions of higher education". He further said that rankings are the measure of the quality and excellence of an institution.