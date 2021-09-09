NIRF Ranking 2021 Out: IIT Madras Tops The List; Check Best Colleges & Institutes Here

NIRF Ranking 2021: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the NIRF Rankings 2021 on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The Rankings are used to identify the top colleges of India under various categories, including, Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Overall, Research etc. When it comes to an overall category, IIT Madras has topped the list and IISc Bengaluru secured the second position. IIT Bombay marked its presence in the top three colleges at the third position. The ranking list for all top institutes can be checked on the official website of NIRF on nirfindia.org.

Education Ministry has given the ranking on the basis of teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception. In the colleges category, Miranda House in Delhi bagged the first rank followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Delhi and Loyola College, Chennai. As per the NIRF ranking, AIIMS Delhi has bagged the top spot among medical colleges followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

NIRF 2021: Top five dental colleges

Manipal college of Dental Sciences, Udupi Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

Top 5 Research Institutes of 2021

IISc, Bangalore IIT Madras IIT Bombay IIT Delhi IIT Kharagpur

NIRF Rankings for Architecture 2021: Top 5 institutes

IIT Roorkee NIT Calicut IIT Kharagpur School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology University, Ahmedabad

NIRF Rankings 2021 Pharmacy: Top 5 institutes

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi Panjab University, Chandigarh Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Mohali Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

Top 5 Management Institutes of 2021

IIM Ahmedabad IIM Bangalore IIM Calcutta IIM Kozhikode IIT Delhi

Education Minister on NIRF Ranking 2021

Education Minister tweeted, "I congratulate all the premiere institutions from across India who topped the rankings in their respective categories— overall, universities, engineering, management, college, pharmacy, medical, architecture, law, dental and research institutions". Talking about NIRF, Minister said, "I am happy that NIRF has successfully incorporated all the important aspects of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduate outcome, outreach and inclusivity in institutions of higher education". He further said that rankings are the measure of the quality and excellence of an institution.

I congratulate all the premiere institutions from across India who topped the rankings in their respective categories— overall, universities, engineering, management, college, pharmacy, medical, architecture, law, dental and research institutions. pic.twitter.com/XPWzDZcCpI — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 9, 2021