NIRF Ranking 2021 Out: IIT Madras Tops The List; Check Best Colleges & Institutes Here

IMAGE: IIT MADRAS/FB
NIRF Ranking 2021: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the NIRF Rankings 2021 on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The Rankings are used to identify the top colleges of India under various categories, including, Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Overall, Research etc. When it comes to an overall category, IIT Madras has topped the list and IISc Bengaluru secured the second position. IIT Bombay marked its presence in the top three colleges at the third position. The ranking list for all top institutes can be checked on the official website of NIRF on nirfindia.org.
Education Ministry has given the ranking on the basis of teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity; and peer perception. In the colleges category, Miranda House in Delhi bagged the first rank followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women, Delhi and Loyola College, Chennai. As per the NIRF ranking, AIIMS Delhi has bagged the top spot among medical colleges followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.
Education Minister tweeted, "I congratulate all the premiere institutions from across India who topped the rankings in their respective categories— overall, universities, engineering, management, college, pharmacy, medical, architecture, law, dental and research institutions". Talking about NIRF, Minister said, "I am happy that NIRF has successfully incorporated all the important aspects of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduate outcome, outreach and inclusivity in institutions of higher education". He further said that rankings are the measure of the quality and excellence of an institution.
