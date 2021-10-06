NIT- Andhra Pradesh MBA Admissions 2021 Open, Apply Before October 30

Quick links:
National Institute of Technology (NIT)- Andhra Pradesh has invited online applications to its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the next academic year 2022-24. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at www.nitandhra.ac.in. Aspirants must note that the last date to submit the online applications is October 30, 2021. NIT-Andhra Pradesh is an ‘Institute of National Importance’ coming under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.
This flagship programme of the School of Humanities and Management was conceived and designed to envision the demand and futuristic skills. It is a two-year (4- semesters) programme. Any graduate who has passed with 6.5 CGPA (on a 10-point scale) or 60% marks (5% relaxation for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the qualifying degree are eligible to apply for the admissions. The candidates appearing in the final semester/year examination or waiting for the final result are also eligible to apply for the above course.
The candidates should have cleared the CAT/CMAT/MAT/GMAT/any other national-level admission test related to MBA admission. However, entrance examination shall be conducted for the candidates, who have not qualified CAT/CMAT/MAT/GMAT/any other national-level admission test related to MBA admission, if the seats remain vacant after admitting CAT/CMAT/MAT/GMAT etc qualified candidates.
A total of 60 seats are available for the MBA programme. The applicants will be shortlisted based on the CAT/CMAT/MAT/GMAT/ national level test score related to MBA admissions/ entrance test, academic credentials, experience, and performance in group discussions and personal interviews. NIT Andhra Pradesh has to its credit state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class hostel facilities and amenities to meet the expectations of the student community.
The NIT Andhra Pradesh MBA programme offers specialization in
Highlighting the vision of this MBA Programme, Prof. C. S. P. Rao, Director, NIT Andhra Pradesh, said, “Analytics has gained considerable importance in the last two decades. Data is the driving force that alters the process of decision making within today’s industry. Understanding the importance of data analytics and supply chain, NIT Andhra Pradesh is commencing Master of Business Administration from the academic year 2022-23 with the specializations in the field of Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, Business Analytics and Decision Management, and Production and Operations Management. The students will be engaged with the industrial talks, considering industrial case studies during the semester-based programme of two years.”