NIT- Andhra Pradesh MBA Admissions 2021 Open, Apply Before October 30

National Institute of Technology (NIT)- Andhra Pradesh has invited online applications to its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the next academic year 2022-24. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at www.nitandhra.ac.in. Aspirants must note that the last date to submit the online applications is October 30, 2021. NIT-Andhra Pradesh is an ‘Institute of National Importance’ coming under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

NIT- AP MBA Admissions 2021: Eligibility criteria, course details

This flagship programme of the School of Humanities and Management was conceived and designed to envision the demand and futuristic skills. It is a two-year (4- semesters) programme. Any graduate who has passed with 6.5 CGPA (on a 10-point scale) or 60% marks (5% relaxation for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the qualifying degree are eligible to apply for the admissions. The candidates appearing in the final semester/year examination or waiting for the final result are also eligible to apply for the above course.

The candidates should have cleared the CAT/CMAT/MAT/GMAT/any other national-level admission test related to MBA admission. However, entrance examination shall be conducted for the candidates, who have not qualified CAT/CMAT/MAT/GMAT/any other national-level admission test related to MBA admission, if the seats remain vacant after admitting CAT/CMAT/MAT/GMAT etc qualified candidates.

NIT Andhra Pradesh MBA Admissions 2021: Selection Procedure

A total of 60 seats are available for the MBA programme. The applicants will be shortlisted based on the CAT/CMAT/MAT/GMAT/ national level test score related to MBA admissions/ entrance test, academic credentials, experience, and performance in group discussions and personal interviews. NIT Andhra Pradesh has to its credit state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class hostel facilities and amenities to meet the expectations of the student community.

The NIT Andhra Pradesh MBA programme offers specialization in

Human Resource Management,

Marketing Management,

Financial Management,

Production, and Operations Management, and

Business Analytics and Decision Making.