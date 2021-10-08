Last Updated:

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2021: Apply Now 23 Assistant Professor Posts

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2021: The National Institute of Technology Karnataka is recruiting candidates for the Assistant Professor posts. Check how to apply.

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2021

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2021: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Karnataka is recruiting candidates for the Assistant Professor post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website- nitk.ac.in. This year's recruitment drive will fill a total of 23 posts at Karanataka's National Institute of Technology.

The application procedure that started on October 5 will conclude on November 3, 2021. Candidates can apply for more than one course by submitting separate application forms. Notably, after filling up the application form, candidates will have to send the documents to the registrar at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, Mangaluru-575 025, Karnataka, India, before the last date.

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

  • Candidates applying for the post of assistant professor must have a degree in Engineering Departments such as B.E./B.Tech. or any equivalent degree and M.E./M.Tech. or any equivalent degree in relevant discipline. 
  • Candidates having a Ph.D. degree right after B.E./B.Tech. from reputed institutions/universities will also be considered eligible. 
  • Candidates applying for Mathematics must have an MSC degree from a recognized university.
  • Candidates applying for a position in school management must have a degree in MA/MSc/MCom/MBA/MTech. Having a Ph.D. in the relevant/equivalent discipline is a must, along with first-class preceding.

NIT Karnataka vacancy | Pay Scale Application fees

  • Payscale for NIT Karnataka Assistant Professor is between Rs 56,100.00 to 2,09,200.00 per month.

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2021: Important dates

  • Events
  • Date
  • Application procedure started on
  • October 5, 2021
  • Last date to apply 
  • November 3, 2021
  • Last Date for Submission of Hard Copy of Application
  • November 10, 2021
  • Last date for payment of the Application fee

 
  • November 03, 2021

NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply for NIT Karnataka Assistant Professor

  • Step 1: Download the application form and fill the form in the prescribed format.
  • Step 2: Fill out the NIT Karnataka application form with information such as your name, age, educational qualifications, passport-sized photograph, resume, and other pertinent information.
  • Step 3: Alternatively, use the direct link given here- NIT Karnataka Vacancy
  • Step 4: Pay application fees, if applicable.
  • Step 5: Lastly, send the application form to the National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, Mangalore-575 025.

