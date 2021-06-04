NLC Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin For 65 Posts Of SME Operators

National Lignite & Coal, NLC India Limited has invited applications as part of its NLC recruitment 2021. NLC India Limited recently took to their official website and released an NLC recruitment notification to invite applications from interested and eligible candidates. The NLC vacancy that is on offer is for the posts of SME Operators for engaging on a Fixed Term Employment basis for a period of two years. The recruitment drive for these posts is for the mines/thermal stations of Neyveli, Tamil Nadu. The candidates can now go to the official website of the National Lignite & Coal, NLC India Limited at nlcindia.in and apply for the posts of SME Operators.

NLC recruitment 2021

A total of 65 posts of SME Operators are on offer in the NLC recruitment 2021. The application window is now open for all the candidates and the last date to apply is June 14, 2021. Those candidates who have passed their SSLC or class 10 exams or their equivalent are eligible to apply for the posts. Candidates who have done their ITI in mechanical or electrical trade can also apply for the notified post. To become eligible, the candidate should have a working experience of a minimum of 5 years in operating Specialised Mining Equipment of mines/thermal stations. These are the minimum required educational qualifications for the post. Candidates having higher qualifications are also eligible to apply.

This NLC recruitment 2021 is for Indian nationals only. The maximum age limit is 63 years as on crucial date in all cases. Relaxation in the upper age limit above 63 years is not applicable for any category of candidates. For this NLC recruitment notification, the crucial date for the claim of reservations and upper age limit or any other benefit is June 1, 2021. Candidates engaged in the above post will be placed in F5-W Grade on a Fixed Term Employment basis for a period of Two Years with consolidated pay of ₹ 38,000/- per month. The selection of candidates for the post will be based on a practical test. The details about which will be posted on the official website. Candidates shall be evaluated for 50 marks by testing the Practical knowledge / Skill through Practical Test. The details about minimum qualifying marks can be checked in the NLC recruitment notification.

See the official NLC recruitment notification HERE

For downloading the application form for the NLC vacancy, click HERE

Candidates are required to send filled in Application Form for this NLC vacancy along with the enclosures, in a cover with superscription of “APPLICATION FOR SME OPERATOR ON FTE BASIS (Advt.No.04/2021)”, by Post / Courier, so as to reach the following address on or before June 14, 2021 (before 17:00 Hours): - ADDITIONAL CHIEF MANAGER (HR) / RECRUITMENT RECRUITMENT CELL, HUMAN RESOURCE DEPARTMENT, CORPORATE OFFICE, NLC INDIA LIMITED BLOCK-1, NEYVELI, TAMILNADU – 607801. The scrutiny of applications will be based on the documents/certificates enclosed by the candidates at the time of submission of the application. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the National Lignite & Coal, NLC India Limited at nlcindia.in for any updates and NLC recruitment news.

Image: Shutterstock