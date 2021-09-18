NMAT 2021: Registration Process Begins; Check Out All The Participating Institutes & More

All those candidates who are willing to take admission for the postgraduate management programs can now register their names, as NMAT 2021 application procedure has. It must be noted that candidates planning to take admission in any course for NMAT 2021, must have an undergraduate degree in the relevant program from a recognized university. The NMAT is organized by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) and the minimum marks required to register for the admission exam is 50 per cent marks in graduation.

Interested and eligible candidates can register by using the official website-nmat.org.in. One can register his or her name by creating an account using their names, email IDs, and mobile phones. The NMAT 2021 will be considered for admission to several colleges and universities. Below are the names of some leading universities included in NMAT 2021.

NMAT 2021: Institutes taking NMAT scores

Sr No Participating Institutes 1 Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University 2 Jindal Global Business School-Delhi/NCR 3 The GITAM School of International Business, Visakhapatnam 4 Munjal University 5 Hyderabad Business School 6 GITAM University 7 ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai 8 BSE Institute Limited 9 SRM University Chennai 10 Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University 11 Xavier Faculty of Management (Urban Management & Governance)-Bhubaneswar 12 VijayBhoomi University 13 VIT University 14 University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES)

Follow these steps to register for NMAT 2021

STEP 1: To register for NMAT 2021, a candidate must visit the official website of NMAT 2021 or nmat.org.

Step 2: Now, register by creating an account. The candidate will have to use his or her email ID, mobile number, and other details to register.

STEP 3: After completing the registration process, choose a school preference and upload a lower-resolution photograph.

STEP 4: After filling in all the details, the candidate will be asked to pay the requisite NMAT registration fee.

STEP 5: Complete the procedure by paying fees via online mode using a debit/credit card or internet banking. Take a printout for future use.

IMAGE: Shutterstock