NMDC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 304 Posts; Read Details

NMDC Limited has recently invited applications for over 300 posts in the organization. Candidates can apply for vacancies in Field Attendant, Maintenance Assistant in mechanical and Electrical, MCO and Blaster posts. Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the NMDC website. Candidates can check the website from March 11 onwards, and the last date to apply for these posts will be on or before March 31, 2021. Candidates would be selected based on a written test and a physical ability test, while some positions would be filled based on the written test as well as a trade test. Candidates should keep themselves updated via the official website after March 11, after which the link to apply for these posts will become active. Read on for more details on NMDC recruitment 2021.

NMDC recruitment 2021

Candidates need to visit the official website here. Candidates would have to send their filled application form in a prescribed format at the Hyderabad address at - “Post Box No.1383, Post Office, Humayun Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana State, Pin- 500028”. The last date to send the offline filled application would be on or before April 15, 2021, while the candidates can also apply for the same via online mode. If candidates are sending their candidature through offline mode then they should mention the Employment notification number, name of the post and name of the Complex/Project that they are applying for. The age limit for these posts is between 18-30 years, however, there would be some relaxation for the reserved category candidates. Take a look at the official notification for further details. Click here.

NMDC Vacancy Details

Field Attendant (Trainee) RS-01 - 65 Posts

Maintenance Assistant (Mech) (Trainee) - 148 Posts

Maintenance Assistant (Elect) (Trainee) - 81 Posts

Blaster Gr-II (Trainee) - 1 Post

MCO Gr-III (Trainee) - 9 Posts

Educational Qualification acc. to NMDC recruitment notification