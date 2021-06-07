NMDC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 89 Posts; See Direct Link To Apply Online

The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for various posts under the NMDC Recruitment 2021. As per the official notification published on the website, a total of 89 vacancies are available under the NMDC vacancy, such as Mining Engineer, Electric Overman and many more posts. The notification also mentions that the employment contract will be for a maximum time span of 3 years. Read on to know more about NMDC recruitment and how to apply.

NMDC Recruitment 2021

The NMDC recruitment notification has all the relevant details about the available vacancies such as pay scale, eligibility, and other important instructions on how to apply. As per the notification, the lowest pay scale starts at Rs. 40,000 and the highest pay scale goes up to Rs. 90,000 per month. You can take a look at the official notification here. Read on below for the available posts.

Colliery Engineer (Mechanical) - 1 Vacancy

Eligibility - Degree in Engineering in Mechanical/Mining Machinery from a recognised University/Institute.

Liaison Officer - 2 Vacancies

Eligibility - PG Degree / PG Diploma in Sociology/Social Work Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management/ IR/ IRPM/ HR/ HRM or MBA (Personnel Management/HR/HRM) minimum 02 years duration.

Colliery Engineer (Electrical) - 1 Vacancy

Eligibility - Degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics from a recognised university/ Institute.

Mining Engineer - 12 Vacancies

Eligibility - Degree in Mining Engineering from a recognized University/Institute and possessing Second Class/First Class Manager Certificate of Competency under CMR issued by DGMS for coal.

Surveyor - 2 Vacancies

Eligibility - Diploma in Mining Engineering or Mines & Mine surveying from a recognised University/Institute of repute. Holder of valid mine surveyor’s certificate.

Electrical Overman - 4 Vacancies

Eligibility - Degree in Electrical Engineering / Degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering. Diploma (Electrical)/ Diploma (Electrical & Electronics) from a recognised University/Institute of repute. The candidate should essentially possess a valid Electrical Supervisory Competency Certificate (Mining).

Mine Overman - 25 Vacancies

Eligibility - Degree in Mining Engineering from recognised Institute of repute with second class manager certificate under CMR issued by DGMS for coal / Diploma in Mining Engineering from recognised Institute of repute with overman certificate of competency under CMR issued by DGMS.

Mechanical Overman - 4 Vacancies

Eligibility - Degree in Mechanical Engineering/Mining Machinery or Diploma in Mechanical/ Mining Machinery from a recognised University/Institute.

Mine Sirdar - 38 Vacancies

Eligibility - Matric/10th Pass with valid Sirdar Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS and one year of post-qualification working experience.

How to Apply?

As per the official notification, eligible candidates would be required to apply online for registration through the NMDC website www.nmdc.co.in. The link will be available on the 'Careers' section of the website.

Alternatively, candidates can use the direct link given here - https://nmdcctokisud.formflix.com/apply-online

The link will be available/activated from 10:00 AM on 02-06-2021 to 22-06-2021

Candidates will have to fill in all their forms, submit them online before the last date, and upload all the relevant documents as required for each post.

Candidates will be required to keep the printout of the Registration form which will be generated by the system after a successful registration.

