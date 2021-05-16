No New COVID-19 Strain Behind Deaths Of 38 Faculty Members At Aligarh University: Official

Genome sequencing of COVID-19 samples has not found any new coronavirus strain behind the infection that killed 38 educators at the Aligarh Muslim University, the authorities said on Sunday. In a major relief to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) staff who have been on the edge following a series of deaths of AMU employees, a senior official said that no new strain of Coronavirus has been detected in samples sent for genome sequencing to the CSIR in New Delhi.

Prof Haris Manzoor Khan, the head of the JNMC’s Department of Microbiology and the principal investigator of the AMU’s Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, said out of the 20 samples sent to CSIR for genome sequencing, 18 (i.e., 90 per cent) had B.1.617 lineage referred to as the double mutation variant, first identified in Maharashtra on October 5, 2020.

It is a subtype of B.1.617 variant which is the main virus circulating in the second wave of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, he added. The WHO has described it as a “Variant of Concern at the global level” because of its higher transmissibility and reduced neutralization from pre-existing antibodies, he said. B.1.617 has a higher growth rate than other circulating variants suggesting a potentially increased rate of transmission.

38 faculty members succumb to COVID-19

The news comes on the same day when another member of the University lost his battle to COVID-19. Professor Abu Qamar, 75, the former dean of the Faculty of Medicine in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital died in Delhi after battling the virus for nearly three weeks.

Prof Qamar died two days after AMU’s former proctor, Prof Nasim Beg, 76, died in a New Delhi hospital where he was shifted to and admitted after his condition worsened, his family members said.

At least 38 AMU teachers, including 17 serving ones, have died of COVID-19 or COVID-like symptoms in the last month, triggering doubts if any new deadly strain of the virus has been circulating on the AMU campus. Subsequently, the varsity’s JNMC authorities sent COVID-19 samples from the AMU campus and its neighbouring Civil Lines area for genome sequencing to the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in New Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited AMU on Thursday to take stock of the coronavirus situation following the reports of over 35 deaths in the varsity. Expressing grief over the deaths at Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, he said he hoped that the vaccination drive on the campus would pick up soon and help in improving the situation. He held a meeting with senior officials of AMU and the district administration at the medical college's auditorium. He said the supply of oxygen to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College is being increased.