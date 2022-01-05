No Offline Classes For Grades 1 To 8 In Nagpur From Jan 6

Schools in Nagpur city and some adjoining areas will remain shut for physical classes for students of Grades 1 to 8 from Thursday in view of the rising coronavirus cases, Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut said on Wednesday.

Raut, who is also the Nagpur district guardian minister, announced the decision after holding a meeting with the local administration on the coronavirus situation and preparedness on tackling the spurt in cases.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, he said offline classes for students of Grades 1 to 8 in private and government schools will be closed from January 6 in Nagpur city and some areas in its periphery.

Raut did not say how long these schools will be closed for in-person learning, but added the decision has been on lines of Pune where schools for Classes 1 to 8 will remain shut till January 30.

The minister said from January 6, RT-PCR test will be made mandatory in government and private offices in Nagpur district and only those returning negative result will be allowed to attend offices.

On Wednesday, Nagpur district recorded 404 new coronavirus cases, up from 196 a day ago, officials said.

There are now 1,076 active cases in the district, they added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)