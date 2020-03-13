'No Paperwork For Attendance Or Results In Delhi Govt Schools From April': Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted to announce that all government schools in Delhi would be digitized from April. Sisodia announced that the recording of attendance of the students and their results would not be done on paper anymore. In a big move, he revealed that computer tablets had been provided to all teachers in the government schools and that work would now be online.

"Computer tablets have been given to all teachers in Delhi government schools. From April, all the work of preparing the result, from the attendance of children in all schools, will be online. No teacher will have to do any paperwork in this matter," said Sisodia.

CCTV cameras to be installed in all classrooms

The AAP leader had previously announced that CCTV cameras will be installed and monitored at schools and classrooms. "Each deputy director should keep a track of the number of CCTV cameras installed in the schools within their zone, whether they are functional or not, and if passwords have been provided to the parents or not. Passwords have to be provided to parents for those classrooms where CCTVs have been installed so that they can access the classes of their wards," he had said.

(With Agency Inputs)