No 'Pariksha', So IPL & Champions League In Surprise 'Charcha' Between PM Modi & Students

PM Modi on Thursday interacted with students from all over India via Video Teleconferencing (VTC) mode during a surprise 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. The 2021 Pariksha Pe Charcha became a significant one as it was the first time PM Modi was interacting with the students after the central government in a high-level meeting announced the cancelation of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam. 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is a much loved and much-awaited annual feature for the students who are going to appear in exams of India. In this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi interacted with students as well as their parents, with the bustling and energetic exchanges even requiring the PM to cobble up a 'roll-call' system to enable the students to speak to him.

PM Modi asks students their plans after the cancelation of exams

During the interaction with the students, PM Modi asked the students about their plans as CBSE Class 12 Board Exams along with other state board exams have been canceled due to the COVID-19 situation. In fact, PM Modi asked the students how they are planning to spend their time, whether by watching IPL, Champions League, or Olympics. "Now you all are free from exams then what have you all thought? Whether you will spend your time watching IPL or watch Champions League Final or French Open?" asked PM Modi.

PM Modi also mentioned the upcoming Olympics and asked the students about how the Olympics is going to start in July, and so whether they were planning to watch the games and learn about the athletes who will be competing; or whether they're looking forward to International Yoga Day. While some students answered IPL, some also said that we will be watching everything.

The interaction proceeded to involve the parents as well, as the Prime Minister swapped quick greetings and quips. He concluded with warm words for the students.

#RepublicWithStudents | It is my faith and my pride that the youth of India are bright and positive; they make difficult situations also opportunities; they've done so many innovations locked-down at home: PM Modi to students & parents https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/R3Qdnn7XbZ — Republic (@republic) June 3, 2021

PM Modi Holds Review Meet On Preparedness for India's Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting over the preparation of athletes for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics which will be held in just a few weeks in Japan's capital. Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said the PM has appealed to all to cheer for the athletes. The Olympic kits were unveiled by the Union Sports Minister after the crucial review meeting with PM Modi.

The Summer Olympics are scheduled to be held from 23 July to 8 August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The grand global event is named as Tokyo 2020 Olympics as it was scheduled to take place from 24 July to 9 August 2020 but was postponed in March 2020 owing to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan's Tokyo will be hosting the Summer Olympics for the second time and will be the first Asian city to hold the event twice, as the first was held in 1964 in Japan.

In terms of IPL, India's cash-rich tournament will be taking place in UAE whose schedule is still to be announced. The IPL 2021 was suspended after multiple cases of COVID-19 were reported in various franchises' teams.

(Image Credits:ANI/PTI/AP)