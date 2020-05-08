Noida District Administration Issues Guidelines On Functioning Of Schools Amid Lockdown

The District Administration of Noida on Thursday issued a set of guidelines and clarifications for the functioning of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a notice dated May 7, the DM of Gautam Buddha Nagar also provided details regarding payment of fees for the academic year 2020-2021 among other guidelines and instructions.

As per the guidelines, schools can collect fees for the upcoming academic years but the fee cannot exceed the previous year's fee. The schools are not allowed to charge transport fees during the lockdown. The institutions are also bound to pay salaries to the teachers throughout the year. The schools cannot force the parents or guardians to pay the fees, nor can it disenroll any student if the parents fail to pay the fees.

Schools have been instructed to continue online teaching and are not allowed to deny any student online learning. The notice also provides details for parents to register a complaint against the school if it does not adhere to the guidelines issued by the Noida District Administration. Appropriate actions will be taken against the institution for non-compliance with the rules.

Notice issued by District Administration of Gautam Buddha Nagar

(Image: PTI)