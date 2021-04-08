Noida Schools, Educational Institutions Shut Till April 17, Night Curfew From 10 Pm To 5am

The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursday ordered the closure of all government and private educational institutions like schools, colleges, coaching institutes except those imparting medical, paramedical, and nursing education till April 17. The decision has been taken in view of an increasing number of cases of Coronavirus in the district. However, all exams including practicals shall be conducted as per schedule with strict adherence to anti- COVID-19 protocols.

Night Curfew in Noida

DM Noida has also ordered to impose a night curfew in the Gautam Budh Nagar district from 10 am to 5 am till April 17. All movements of essential goods, commodities, and essential/ medical services shall be exempted from the order, the official notice reads. Banks, ATMs, grocery shops, and other services shall function normally.

In the last 24 hours, Noida has recorded 125 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday. The district's tally has risen to 26,697 with the total number of active cases - 652. Meanwhile, a total of 49 people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,952. Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded a death toll of 93 with a mortality rate of 0.34 percent. The recovery rate of patients is currently 97.20 percent.

What is exempted and what's not?