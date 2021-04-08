Last Updated:

Noida Schools, Educational Institutions Shut Till April 17, Night Curfew From 10 Pm To 5am

Noida schools and other educational institutions will be shut till April 17. Noida DM has ordered to impose night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am till April 17.

Noida schools shut till April 17 (Image Credit: PTI)


The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursday ordered the closure of all government and private educational institutions like schools, colleges, coaching institutes except those imparting medical, paramedical, and nursing education till April 17. The decision has been taken in view of an increasing number of cases of Coronavirus in the district.  However, all exams including practicals shall be conducted as per schedule with strict adherence to anti- COVID-19 protocols.

Night Curfew in Noida

DM Noida has also ordered to impose a night curfew in the Gautam Budh Nagar district from 10 am to 5 am till April 17. All movements of essential goods, commodities, and essential/ medical services shall be exempted from the order, the official notice reads. Banks, ATMs, grocery shops, and other services shall function normally. 

In the last 24 hours, Noida has recorded 125 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday. The district's tally has risen to 26,697 with the total number of active cases - 652. Meanwhile, a total of 49 people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,952. Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded a death toll of 93 with a mortality rate of 0.34 percent. The recovery rate of patients is currently 97.20 percent.

What is exempted and what's not?

  • Schools, colleges remain closed till April 17. 
  • Non- essential movements to be restricted between 10 pm and 5 am.
  • Essential goods/ commodities/ services allowed 
  • Medical colleges and medical services exempted from the night curfew
  • Emergency services allowed
  • Government employees, officers allowed to move 
  • Patients, pregnant ladies allowed to move for getting medical treatments
  • People who have to travel will be allowed if they show their valid tickets for the same
  • Shops, vegetable, and fruits carts, food item, pharmacy, dairy deliveries
  • Banks, ATMs, and Life Insurance companies to remain open
  • Petrol Pumps to remain open
  • Print and Electronic media can function
