North Central Railway Invites Applications For 1664 Posts; Here's Direct Link To Apply

RRC NCR 2021: North Central Railway has announced a recruitment drive. The recruitment drive aims to hire candidates for 1664 Apprentice posts. All the candidates who are interested and want to apply for the same can check eligibility and other details here. The details can be checked on the official website of RRC Prayagraj at rrcpryj.org.
These 1664 vacancies are for various posts like Fitter, Electrician, Stenographer, Health sanitary inspector, and others. All the interested candidates must make sure to apply by December 1, 2021. Applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. Here is the direct link to view the official recruitment notification. The steps to apply as well as the direct link has been mentioned here. Candidates can also check the eligibility and selection process details here.
Northern Central railway recruitment 2021: How to apply?
- Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official website of RRC Prayagraj at rrcprjapprentices.in
- On the homepage, applicants will have to first register themselves, then they will be allowed to fill in the application form.
- Candidates should enter all the required details, submit necessary documents and click on proceed
- Applicants will then have to pay an application fee of Rs 100, which is non-refundable
- Post completing the process, download the form and take a printout for future reference
Northern Central Railway recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria
- Minimum educational requirement is that applicants must have passed the class 10th examination or its equivalent (under10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50 percent aggregate from a recognized school.
- Applicants should have an ITI or National Certificate for the respective trade
- Lower age limit is 15 years and upper age limit is 24 years
- Candidates must know that the selection will be done on the basis of the merit list and the marks scored in class 10 and ITI exams.