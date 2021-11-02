North Central Railway Invites Applications For 1664 Posts; Here's Direct Link To Apply

RRC NCR 2021: North Central Railway has announced a recruitment drive. The recruitment drive aims to hire candidates for 1664 Apprentice posts. All the candidates who are interested and want to apply for the same can check eligibility and other details here. The details can be checked on the official website of RRC Prayagraj at rrcpryj.org.

These 1664 vacancies are for various posts like Fitter, Electrician, Stenographer, Health sanitary inspector, and others. All the interested candidates must make sure to apply by December 1, 2021. Applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. Here is the direct link to view the official recruitment notification. The steps to apply as well as the direct link has been mentioned here. Candidates can also check the eligibility and selection process details here.

Northern Central railway recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official website of RRC Prayagraj at rrcprjapprentices.in On the homepage, applicants will have to first register themselves, then they will be allowed to fill in the application form. Candidates should enter all the required details, submit necessary documents and click on proceed Applicants will then have to pay an application fee of Rs 100, which is non-refundable Post completing the process, download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply.

Northern Central Railway recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria