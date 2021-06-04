Northeast Students Kickoff 'Twitter Storm' As Unions Demand Chapter On NE In NCERT Books

The Northeast student organizations across the country have started a campaign directed at the Union Education Minister, demanding inclusion of a chapter in the NCRT curriculum solely about North East India. Noting the advancement on social media, the President of All Arunachal Student Union of Chandigarh, Lingdam Kame informed that over 30 other student unions have participated in the campaign to raise the issue of racial discrimination faced by the people of the Northeast. The students are scheduled to create a 'Twitter Storm' on Friday between 6 pm to 8 pm with hashtags, 'A chapter for NE' and 'Northeast Matters'.

Northeast students demand chapter on region in NCERT books

Weighing on the problems faced by the people of the northeast, Kame said, "Because of racial discrimination, many people of the northeast states have faced problems. We as students, who go to other states to pursue our studies, face racial discrimination at least 6-7 times a month. We cannot say that the movement will completely eradicate racial discrimination but it will surely help to minimize it. "

Strongly Support the demand " A Chapter for NE ". pic.twitter.com/QjqHiNL0Qd — Tungkha Sangdo (@SangdoTungkha) June 4, 2021

Netizens have already started sharing posters of the movement and stating their opinions. Citing the enthusiasm within the students, Kame opined that the history of the northeast and its people have vanished however, the people of the northeast will be able to share their history and demography if a chapter is included in the NCERT books.

Racial comments by YouTuber Paras Singh, the main trigger of the campaign

The social media campaign is the reaction to the racial comment passed by a 22-year-old Punjab-based YouTuber, Paras Singh. The boy called the former Lok Sabha MP and sitting Congress legislator Ninong Ering from Arunachal Pradesh a 'non-Indian'. Furthermore, he asserted that Arunachal Pradesh is a part of China and not India. The racial comments put the young YouTuber in trouble, as he was filed with cases under IPC Sections 124A, 153, and 505(2). Paras was arrested in Ludhiana and was later sent to Arunachal Pradesh. He was then kept in one-day police custody to investigate racial remarks. He stated that the video was made with such a comment to generate him more money and popularity. The YouTuber was then detained for six days in judicial custody.

(Source-ANI)