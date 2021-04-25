Northern Coalfields Recruitment 2021: Apply For Medical Executive Posts, Earn Upto ₹2 Lakh

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment against 49 vacancies for the post of medical specialists and medical officers. The online application process for the posts began on April 10. The application window is closing soon. Interested and eligible aspirants can apply on or before April 30. Candidates will have to clear an interview followed by document verification for final selection.

Northern Coalfields Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Senior Medical Specialist and Medical Specialist-- 20 vacancy

Medical Officer and Senior Medical Officer- 28 vacancy

Medical Officer (Dental) - 1 vacancy

Pay Scale:

Senior Medical Specialist -- Rs 70,000- 2,00,000

Medical Specialist -- Rs 60,000-1,80,000

Senior Medical Officer -- Rs 60,000-1,80,000

Senior Medical Officer(Dental)- Rs 60,000-1,80,000

Eligibility Criteria:

Senior Medical Specialist -- For General Surgery, General Medicine & Pulmonary Medicine - Minimum qualification is MBBS from recognized Institute/ College approved by Medical Council of India with recognized Post Graduate Degree/DNB with minimum 3 years post qualification experience. For other Specialists, in addition to the above, Post Graduate Diploma is also considered as one of the minimum eligible qualifications.

Medical Specialist -- Same as senior medical specialist minus the experience.

Senior Medical Officer and Medical Officer-- Candidates should have a degree in MBBS from a recognized Institute/College approved by the Medical Council of India

Senior Medical Officer(Dental)-- Candidates should have a BDS from a recognized Institute/ College approved by the Medical Council of India with 1-year post-qualification experience from a Hospital/Clinic.

Age Limit: - Sr. Medical Specialist-- 42 years for General/UR.; Sr. Medical Officer(including Dental) /Medical Specialist -- 35 years for General/UR

How to apply for Northern Coalfields Recruitment 2021

Candidates must download the application form that is attached with the recruitment notification. Candidates can check the official notification by clicking here. The candidates will be required to send the duly filled in application form as an advance copy in the format prescribed along with a self-attested copy of the testimonials through speed post to GM(Personnel) at the address -- The office of General Manager (Personnel/Recruitment), Manpower & Recruitment Department, NCL HQ, Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh -486889 which should reach within the stipulated time 30/04/2021.