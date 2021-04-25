Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 80 Paramedical Staff Posts For COVID Duty

Northern Railway has invited online applications for the recruitment against 80 vacancies for paramedical staff in Group C posts. The application window is closing soon. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before April 30. The applicants must visit the official website - www.nr.indianrailways.gov.in

The appointment will be contractual for COVID-19 duty. The posts include Staff Nursing, Assistant Nursing Supervisor, Pharmacist-III, Sanitation Supervisor, Data entry operator for clerical work, Operation Theatre Attendant, X-Ray Tech./ Radiographer, Lab. Tech., Hospital Attendant, Safaiwala (HKA), and Sanitation Staff. Candidates will be shortlisted after a walk-in interview/ video-based interview. The date, time, and venue will be notified to the candidates on their registered email ID and mobile number.

Firozpur division/ Northern Railway is hiring the paramedical staff on a contract basis due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the divisional hospital/ Firozpur, Northern Railways for a period of six months from the date of engagement or up to September 30, 2021, whichever is earlier, the official notice reads.

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Staff Nursing-22

Assistant Nursing Supervisor-3

Pharmacist-III-3

Sanitation Supervisor-3

Data entry operator for clerical work-1

Operation Theatre Attendant-15

X-Ray Tech./ Radiographer-2

Tech-2

Hospital Attendant -7

Safaiwala (HKA)-7

Sanitation Staff-15

Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale

Staff Nursing -Rs. 44900/-

Assistant Nursing Supervisor - Rs. 44900/-

Pharmacist-III - Rs. 29200/-

Sanitation Supervisor - Rs.18000/-

Data entry operator for clerical work - Rs.19900/-

Operation Theatre Attendant - Rs.19900/-

X-Ray Tech./ Radiographer - Rs.29200/-

Lab. Tech - Rs.25500/-

Hospital Attendant - Rs.18000/-

Safaiwala (HKA) - Rs.18000/-

Sanitation Staff - Rs.18000/-

Northern Railway Paramedical Staff Group C Posts: Educational Qualification: