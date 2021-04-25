Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 80 Paramedical Staff Posts For COVID Duty

Northern Railway has invited online applications for the recruitment against 80 vacancies for paramedical staff in Group C posts. The application window is closing soon. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before April 30. The applicants must visit the official website - www.nr.indianrailways.gov.in
The appointment will be contractual for COVID-19 duty. The posts include Staff Nursing, Assistant Nursing Supervisor, Pharmacist-III, Sanitation Supervisor, Data entry operator for clerical work, Operation Theatre Attendant, X-Ray Tech./ Radiographer, Lab. Tech., Hospital Attendant, Safaiwala (HKA), and Sanitation Staff. Candidates will be shortlisted after a walk-in interview/ video-based interview. The date, time, and venue will be notified to the candidates on their registered email ID and mobile number.
Firozpur division/ Northern Railway is hiring the paramedical staff on a contract basis due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the divisional hospital/ Firozpur, Northern Railways for a period of six months from the date of engagement or up to September 30, 2021, whichever is earlier, the official notice reads.
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
- Staff Nursing-22
- Assistant Nursing Supervisor-3
- Pharmacist-III-3
- Sanitation Supervisor-3
- Data entry operator for clerical work-1
- Operation Theatre Attendant-15
- X-Ray Tech./ Radiographer-2
- Tech-2
- Hospital Attendant -7
- Safaiwala (HKA)-7
- Sanitation Staff-15
Northern Railway Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale
- Staff Nursing -Rs. 44900/-
- Assistant Nursing Supervisor - Rs. 44900/-
- Pharmacist-III - Rs. 29200/-
- Sanitation Supervisor - Rs.18000/-
- Data entry operator for clerical work - Rs.19900/-
- Operation Theatre Attendant - Rs.19900/-
- X-Ray Tech./ Radiographer - Rs.29200/-
- Lab. Tech - Rs.25500/-
- Hospital Attendant - Rs.18000/-
- Safaiwala (HKA) - Rs.18000/-
- Sanitation Staff - Rs.18000/-
Northern Railway Paramedical Staff Group C Posts: Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nursing, Assistant Nursing Supervisor - Candidates should have a Certificate as Registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 03 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from the A School of Nursing or other Institutions recognized by Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing). Preference will be given to the candidates experienced in managing ICU cases on ventilators & Local Residents.
- Pharmacist-III - Candidates should have passed class 12th in science or its equivalent, with Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized institution and registered as Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948 Or Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and Registered as a Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act,1948.
- Sanitation Supervisor - Candidates should have passed class 10th, Preference will be given experience in Hospital/ Medical Unit. However, the candidate will higher qualification and more experience as Hospital Sanitation staff/ Sanitation the supervisor shall be preferred
- Data entry operator for clerical work - Candidates should have a University Degree or it’s equivalent. Typing proficiency @30 wpm in English or @ 25 wpm in Hindi.
- Operation Theatre Attendant - Candidates should have passed class 10th or ITI from institutions recognized by NCVT/ SCVT or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT. Minimum of two years of working experience as a Hospital Attendant or/ Operation Theatre Attendant/ Dresser. Note: Preference will be given for higher experience
- X-Ray Technician/ Radiographer - Candidates should have passed class10+2 with Physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography/ X-ray Technician/ Radio Diagnosis Technology (2 years course) from a recognized institute. Science graduates with Diploma in radiography/ X-Ray Technician/Radio Diagnosis Technology (2years course shall be preferred.
- Lab Technician - Candidates should have passed class 12th (10+2) stage) in Science plus Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) Or Certificate Course in Medical Lab. Technology at par with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) subject to the fulfillment of (i) The course has been done from the institution which is recognized by a University or Technical Board of State Government/ Central Government authority. The duration of the course is at least 01 year. During the course the candidate should have done the training on a full-time basis; and At the end of the course, there should be a system of examination that has been successfully passed by the candidate.
- Hospital Attendant - Candidates should have passed class 10th or ITI from institutions recognized by NCVT/ SCVT or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT
- Safaiwala (HKA)- Candidates should have passed class 10th, Preference will be given experience in Hospital/ Medical Unit.
- Sanitation Staff - Candidates should have passed class 10th, Preference will be given experience in Hospital/ Medical Unit.
