NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 121 Vacancies At Kakrapar Gujarat Office

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India NPCIL has invited applications from eligible candidates for new NPCIL Apprentice 2021 vacancies. The NPCIL 2021 Apprentice vacancies have been released at the Kakrapar Gujarat site. The official notification for NPCIL vacancy list has been published on the NPCIL website. A total of 121 vacancies have been made available and the apprenticeship training period is for one year. A monthly stipend of up to Rs. 8,855 will be provided to the selected candidates. Read on to know more about the vacancies available and NPCIL recruitment 2021 eligibility for interested candidates

NPCIL Recruitment Eligibility and Vacancy List

Electrician ( 32 vacancies)

Eligibility - ITI in Electrician Trade

Fitter (32 vacancies)

Eligibility - ITI in Fitter Trade

Instrument Mechanic (12 vacancies)

Eligibility - ITI in Instrument Mechanic Trade

Electronic Mechanic (12 vacancies)

Eligibility - ITI in Electronic Mechanic Trade

PSAA/COPA (7 vacancies)

Eligibility - ITI in PASAA/COPA Trade

Welder (7 vacancies)

Eligibility - ITI in Welder Trade

Turner (7 vacancies)

Eligibility - ITI in Turner Trade

Machinist (6 vacancies)

Eligibility - ITI in Machinist Trade

Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Mechanic - (6 vacancies)

Eligibility - ITI in Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning Mechanic

General Eligibility and Instructions

All applying candidates should have ITI certification in their respective trades.

The absconded apprentice candidates from previous training are not eligible to apply.

The qualification prescribed above shall be from a recognised institute as full-time regular course.

The Minimum age of the applicant should not be below 14 years and Maximum age limit is 24 years for General Candidates as of 15/07/2021. Age relaxation up to 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC(NCL), 10 years for PWD candidate would be given as per the Govt. of India directives.

The candidates should NOT have undergone Apprenticeship earlier or pursuing Apprenticeship Training in any Central/State Government of Public Sector Undertaking or any private organisation as per the Apprentices Act-1961/1973 as amended from time to time.

Candidates will have to download and take printout of the application form from - npcil.nic.in/HRManagement/Opportunities.

Candidates will have to fill in their details and attach the relevant documents and send the form to the address of Kakrapar Gujarat NPCIL office.

The last date for submission of applications is July 15, 2021, so candidates must make sure their applications reach the office before this date.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK