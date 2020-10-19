NSD Recruitment 2020: Applications Invited For 26 Posts Like MTS, UDC, Librarian At NSD

National School of Drama has invited online applications for its NSD recruitment 2020. There are a total of 26 posts for which the NSD recruitment 2020 has started. Posts like MTS, UDC, Librarian among others are on offer for the candidates. The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of the National School of Drama recruitment at recruitment.nsd.gov.in to apply for the posts. For all the people who are wondering about the NSD Delhi recruitment 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

The National School of Drama is an autonomous institution which falls under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The National School of Drama Recruitment has started on the official website of NSD Delhi at recruitment.nsd.gov.in. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the various posts enlisted under NSD recruitment 2020 till November 6, 2020. Here is a look at the 26 posts under the NSD Delhi recruitment drive.

NSD requirement details

Librarian: 01 Post, Level – 10 (Rs. 56100 – 177500)

Assistant Director (Official Language): 01 Post, Composite Method - By Deputation (Including short –term contract)/ Promotion Level – 10 (Rs. 56100 - 177500)

P. S. to Director: 01 Post, Level – 7 (Rs. 44900 – 142400)

Sound Technician: 01 Post, Level – 7 (Rs. 44900 – 142400)

Upper Division Clerk (UDC): 02 Posts, Level – 4 (Rs. 25500 – 81100)

Reception Incharge: 01 Post, Level – 4 (Rs. 25500 - 81100)

Assistant Photographer: 01 Post, Level – 4 (Rs. 25500 - 81100)

Percussionist Gr. III: 01 Post, Level – 4 (Rs. 25500 - 81100)

Carpenter Gr. II: 01 Post, Level – 4 (Rs. 25500 - 81100)

Electrician (Grade I): 01 Post, Level – 4 (Rs. 25500 – 81100)

Master Tailor: 01 Post, Level – 4 (Rs. 25500 - 81100)

Lower Division Clerk (LDC): 01 Post, Level – 2 (Rs. 19900 - 63200)

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 13 Posts, Level – 1 (Rs. 18000 – 56900)

See the official NSD recruitment advertisement 2020 HERE

Candidates are advised to read the details about each vacancy under the National School of Drama recruitment to check the NSD requirement for the post before applying. Application fee for the unreserved category in the NSD recruitment 2020 is Rs. 200. For OBC candidates it is Rs. 100. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Persons with Disability eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the application fee. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of NSD Delhi to know about the latest news, updates and details about the NSD recruitment 2020 and other free job alert.

