NSUT Recruitment 2021: Apply For 25 Teaching Posts Before July 16

NSUT Recruitment 2021: Netaji Subhas University of Technology is inviting applications. It is for the recruitment of 25 faculty posts. The last day to apply online is July 16. Candidates can apply for NSUT recruitment faculty posts by submitting hard copy of the form and copies of required documents. Form can be downloaded through the official website http://www.nsit.ac.in/recruitment. Read to know the vacancy details, steps to apply and also address details for posting form.

NSUT Vacancies: Details

Department of Civil Engineering is inviting applications for the following positions-

Assistant Professor- 17 vacancies

Associate Professor- 6 vacancies

Professor- 2 vacancies

Pay Scale and level

Assistant Professor- Rs. 57,700-1,82,400 (Level 10)

Associate Professor- Rs. 1,31,400-2,17,000 (Level 13 A1)

Professor- Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200 (Level 14)

Important dates

Last date to fill the form 16th July 2021

Last date to submit hard copy 2nd August 2021

Minimum Qualification

Professor- Ph. D. degree in relevant field and First class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the relevant branch.Minimum of 10 years of experience in teaching/research/ industry out of which at least 3 years shall be at a post equivalent to that of an Associate Professor. At least 10 research publications at the level of Associate Professor in SCI journals / UGC / AICTE approved list of journals till the date of eligibility of promotion.

Associate Professor- Ph.D. degree in the relevant field and First class or equivalent at either Bachelor’s or Master’s level in the relevant branch. At least total 6 research publications in SCI journals /UGC / AICTE approved list of journals. Minimum of 8 years of experience in teaching /research / industry out of which at least 2 years shall be post Ph.D. experience

Assistant Professor-B. E. / B. Tech. /B. S. and M. E./ M.Tech./M. S. or Integrated M. Tech., in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees

Application fee

For General/OBC /EWS Category Candidates: The registration fee is Rs 1,000 and the processing fee is Rs 1000.

Candidates from the SC/ST/PWD Category have to pay Rs 1000 as a procession fee and are exempted from the payment of the registration fee.

Age limit

The upper age limit for the post of Assistant Professor is 35 years.

The upper age limit for the post of Associate Professor is 50 years.

The upper age limit for the post of Professor is 55 years.

How to apply