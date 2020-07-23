NTA 2020 Conducts First Ever IndSAT For Asian And African National Candidates

Almost six thousand students appeared for IndSAT which is the qualification test for international students to get into Indian Universities. The test was conducted completely online and students from different parts of the world like Nepal, Bangladesh, and African countries like Ethiopia and bordering country like Bhutan and others took the IndSAT exam. The tests were held for the first time ever under the aegis of National Testing Agency (NTA). These tests will also help students to get scholarships as well as admissions into esteemed Indian institutions as per NTA 2020.

Also Read | Airlines Call For Testing To Restore Transatlantic Travel

NTA 2020 conducts first-ever IndSAT

As per reports, the tests were the brainchild of NTA 2020 to provide educational opportunities for several students who are interested to study in India. The IndSAT was held despite the coronavirus situation across the world. The pandemic situation shifted the base of physical tests to online mode, which was, as reported, successful.

According to reports, there were over 20000 students registered for the tests but almost 6000 of them appeared for the test this year. NTA 2020 has not revealed exactly how many people have given the tests. Even though the registration was higher than the actual number of students who appeared, it is a good response as per reports. The National Testing Agency conducted the tests in several shifts and time allotments owing to the pandemic situation as well as the different time zones that the candidates are in. NTA took special measures to avoid any unfair means by the students as similar to the web-based tests that NTA took earlier to recruit Sports Authority of India coaches.

Also Read | NTA 2020 Extends Form Correction Deadline For UGC NET, CSIR & More Due To COVID-19

This year, the GMAT tests were also conducted online to avoid any congregation under the risk of contracting coronavirus. The GMAT is held annually to shortlist students for foreign universities. Under the NTA shortlisting criteria for IndSAT, a candidate who scores the required minimum and above will be selected to get scholarships and admissions abroad. The candidates can be admitted to any of the hundred universities in the country, as per reports.

Human Resources and Development Ministry originally planned the IndSAT to be conducted in the month of May. However, the coronavirus situation pushed the dates. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had first spoken about the IndSAT exam during the union budget speech dated February 1. The exams are solely for Asian and African students who wish to study in India.

Also Read | NTA 2020 Extends Application Deadline For UGC-NET, CSIR-NET & Others

Also Read | GPay Does Not Need RBI Authorisation As Not A Payment System Operator: Google To Delhi HC