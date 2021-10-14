Last Updated:

NTA ARPIT Result 2020 Of Over 6900 Candidates Out, Check Steps To Download

NTA ARPIT Result 2020 has been declared on the official website. Candidates who registered themselves and took the exam can check scorecards here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
NTA ARPIT Result 2020

Image: Pixabay


NTA ARPIT Result 2020: The National Testing Agency also known as NTA has released the scores of the Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching. The NTA ARPIT 2020 has now been uploaded on the official website. The official website on which scorecards have been uploaded is nta.ac.in. The result which has been released is for the exam was conducted on August 21, 2021

NTA ARPIT 2020 Result: Know how to check

  • Candidates who took the exam on Aug 21 should visit the official website, nta.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the ARPIT 2020 score
  • Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter the credentials like application number, registration number and date of birth
  • Post submitting the details, the ARPIT scorecard will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should cross-check the details and download the same for future reference

NTA holds this examination and certification is done through SWAYAM. Faculty can use certificates for availing the equivalence recognized by UGC, as a refresher course for their Career Advancement Scheme. Non-Faculty learners also would be given certificates from SWAYAM. This year a total of 13323 candidates registered themselves for the exam. Out of those candidates, only 6947 appeared for the exam. The exam was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 140 Cities across India at 145 Centres. The test was of objective type, comprising Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

NTA said, “Scores of the exam are now hosted on https://arpit.nta.nic.in/ Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their Score Card. NTA does not have any responsibility towards correctness/genuineness of the uploaded information/documents during the application process. The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online application, conduct of the test, declaration of result and providing the results to Ministry of Education for further action at their end”

Tags: NTA ARPIT Result 2020, NTA ARPIT 2020, NTA
First Published:
