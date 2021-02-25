NTA CSIR UGC NET 2021 Results Are Out Now At The CSIR Official Site; See Direct Link

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET June result on Wednesday, February 24. The result is out on the official website of CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The CSIR-UGC NET June exam was conducted in November 2020 after the postponement due to COVID-19 restrictions. Read on to know how to check the NTA CSIR UGC NET 2021.

How to check NTA CSIR UGC NET 2021 result

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link stating "Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2020 Result".

On a new tab, the candidate would then be asked to enter their application number, date of birth, captcha, or OTP.

Click on Submit and view the UGC NET June result 2020. The result will be available in PDF format.

On its official website, the NTA has revealed that the exam was conducted in two shifts at 569 centres spread across 225 cities during November 2020. The agency has revealed that a total of 171273 candidates had appeared for the exams out of which 48178 appeared for lectureship and 123095 for junior research fellowship.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2020 was conducted on November 19, 21, 26, 30 November 2020 (For Chemical Sciences and Mathematical Sciences in the state of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry, the CSIR NET exam was conducted on November 30, 2020). The exams were conducted via the Computer Based Test. The result was finalised after CSIR addressed all the concerns regarding the objections raised by the applicants for specific answers, the last date of which was till December 4, 2020.

Here is the direct link to see the CSIR UGC NET Result - Click here

Image credits: CSIR official website

CSIR UGC NET is a national-level exam held by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam is conducted to select candidates for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The exam score also serves as the eligibility for the appointment of candidates as lecturers in Indian universities and colleges. A candidate should obtain a degree in BTech/BE/BPharma/MBBS/BS (4 years) OR Integrated BS-MS/MSc with a minimum of 55 percent marks. Earlier, the National Testing Agency had released the answer key, along with the percentile result of the candidates as well.

