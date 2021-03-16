NTA DU Recruitment 2021: Last Date To Apply For 1145 Non Teaching Staff Posts Today

NTA DU Recruitment: The National Testing Agency invited applications for DU non-teaching recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the NTA DU Recruitment 2021 on NTA’s official website, recruitment.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the NTA DU vacancy is today, which is March 16, 2021. Here are more details about the recruitment.

DU Non-teaching recruitment

This NTA DU 2021 vacancy is meant to fill up 1145 posts. Here are more details about the selection process, eligibility and other details. See below.

NTA DU Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The NTA DU non-teaching notification mentions that the selection process involves an online test. It will be followed by a personality test or interview. There will also be skill tests for every individual post.

NTA Du Recruitment 2021: No.of Non-teaching staff posts

Junior Assistant: 236

Telephone Operator: 08

Assistant: 80

Stenographer: 77

Yoga Organizer: 01

Senior Personal Assistant: 05

Nurse: 07

Assistant Manager Guest House: 01

Junior Engineer Civil: 05

Junior Engineer Electrical: 05

Assistant Security Officer: 04

Senior Assistant: 45

Hindi Translator: 02

Personal Assistant: 09

Professional Assistant: 16

Social Worker: 03

Physiotherapist: 02

X-Ray Technician: 02

Horticulturist: 01

Senior Technical Assistant Department: 58

Assistant Archivist: 01

Sports Coach: 01

Semi-Professional Assistant: 17

Pharmacist: 05

Technical Assistant Computer: 19

Technical Assistant Health Center: 02

Statistical Assistant: 02

Technical Assistant Department: 51

Sanitary Inspector: 01

Tabla Accompanists: 12

Pakhawaj Player: 01

Sarangi Accompanists: 02

Violin Accompanists: 02

Mridangam Accompanists: 01

Harmonium Accompanists: 01

Tanpura Accompanists: 04

Laboratory Assistant: 53

Work Assistant: 03

Assistant Store: 02

Salesman DHMI: 02

Library Assistant: 05

Private Secretary: 02

Security Officer: 01

Junior Assistant Store: 01

Junior Work Assistant (Engineering Service): 35

Library Attendant: 109

Health Attendant: 18

Laboratory Attendant: 152

Engineering Attendant: 52

Medical Officer: 15

Assistant Registrar: 06

The eligibility and educational qualifications differ for every individual post and can be checked in the NTA DU non-teaching notification. Here’s how you can apply for the vacancies. See below. Click here for official notification.

How to apply for NTA DU recruitment?

The National Testing Agency NTA & Delhi University have both released Various Post Recruitment 2021 information on their website. Candidates Can Apply Between 23/02/2021 to 16/03/2021

The non-teaching recruitment Application Form is available on the Delhi University website.

Candidates are advised to check and collect All Documents - Eligibility, ID Proof, Address Details, Basic Details.

It is best to scan the documents related to the Recruitment Form such as Photo, Sign, ID Proof, Etc.

Before submitting the Application Form, check all the columns.

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the Final Submitted Form.

NTA DU Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

According to the notification candidates belonging to the general/ unreserved category will have to pay Rs 1000/- as application fees. Candidates belonging to OBC (NCL)/ EWS /Female will have to pay Rs 800/- and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD will have to pay Rs 600 application fees. For more, application-related details candidates can visit the official site of NTA.