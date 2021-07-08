NTA GAT B 2021: Registration Begins, Here's How To Apply Before July 31

NTA GAT B 2021: National Testing Agency Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology, NTA GAT B 2021 registration process has been started on 7th July 2021. The last date to complete the registration for NTA GAT B 2021 is 31st July 2021. Candidates who want to appear for the exams this year should make sure to apply before the last day. Interested Candidates can get more information about it on the official websites, dbt.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in..

NTA GAT B 2021: Important Dates

Online registration and submission of online Application Form begins- 7th July 2021

Last date to fill the application form is 31st July 2021 (upto 5 pm)

Last date for submission of examination fee- 31st July 2021 (till 11.50 pm)

Correction portal for correcting details of application form will begin on- 4th August 2021

Last date for changing details in the application form- 6th August 2021

Date of Examination for GAT-B/BET-2021 14 August 2021 (Saturday)

NTA GAT B 2021 examination will be conducted for three hours on 14th August 2021. It will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm. The BET exam is scheduled for the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be a computer-based test in the English language. NTA has clarified that it won't accept multiple application forms from any candidate under any circumstances. Candidates should note that the registration for this entrance examination can only be done online. Candidates falling in the General category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1200. Candidates falling in the reserved category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 600. The Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is a National Level Entrance Examination. Candidates who desire to appear in any of GAT-B or BET 2021 are advised to go through the detailed information. It is available on the official website of the National Testing Agency that is nta.ac.in.