NTA GAT-B Result And BET Result Declared, See Direct Links To Check Scorecards

NTA GAT-B RESULT: The National Testing Agency has released the Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT - B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) results also known as NTA GAT B result 2021. Registered students who appeared for the entrance tests on August 14 can access their BET result. Candidates can also download their scorecards from the official website dbt.nta.ac.in. To be noted that NTA had already released the provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates before announcing NTA BET result 2021. This year these examinations were held in the month of August on August 14, 2021. The GAT-B is conducted for candidates who seek admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology. Registered candidates can follow the steps mentioned here to check the scorecards.

GAT-B result 2021: Steps to check

Registered candidates should visit the official website - dbt.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, switch to ‘GAT-B & BET-2021 Scorecard’ tab

On the redirected window, enter required details such as the application number and password or date birth

Enter the security pin and submit to access the GAT-B 2021 scorecard

OR here is the direct link to download the results

NTA GAT B 2021: Important Dates