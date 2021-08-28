Last Updated:

NTA GAT-B Result And BET Result Declared, See Direct Links To Check Scorecards

NTA GAT-B Result and BET result have been released on August 28, 2021. Here is how registered candidates can download the scorecards on the official website.

NTA GAT-B RESULT

NTA GAT-B RESULT: The National Testing Agency has released the Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT - B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) results also known as NTA GAT B result 2021. Registered students who appeared for the entrance tests on August 14 can access their BET result. Candidates can also download their scorecards from the official website dbt.nta.ac.in. To be noted that NTA had already released the provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates before announcing NTA BET result 2021. This year these examinations were held in the month of August on August 14, 2021. The GAT-B is conducted for candidates who seek admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology. Registered candidates can follow the steps mentioned here to check the scorecards. 

GAT-B result 2021: Steps to check

  • Registered candidates should visit the official website - dbt.nta.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, switch to ‘GAT-B & BET-2021 Scorecard’ tab
  • On the redirected window, enter required details such as the application number and password or date birth
  • Enter the security pin and submit to access the GAT-B 2021 scorecard
  • OR here is the direct link to download the results

NTA GAT B 2021: Important Dates

  • Online registration and submission of online Application Form was started on 7th July 2021
  • Last date to fill the application form was 31st July 2021 (upto 5 pm)
  • Correction portal for correcting details of application form was opened on 4th August 2021
  • Last date for changing details in the application form was 6th August 2021
  • Date of Examination for GAT-B/BET-2021 was 14 August 2021
  • Result has been declared on August 28, 2021
