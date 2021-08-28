NTA GAT-B Result And BET Result Declared, See Direct Links To Check Scorecards

Quick links:
NTA GAT-B RESULT: The National Testing Agency has released the Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT - B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) results also known as NTA GAT B result 2021. Registered students who appeared for the entrance tests on August 14 can access their BET result. Candidates can also download their scorecards from the official website dbt.nta.ac.in. To be noted that NTA had already released the provisional answer keys and the responses of the candidates before announcing NTA BET result 2021. This year these examinations were held in the month of August on August 14, 2021. The GAT-B is conducted for candidates who seek admission to the Department of Biotechnology supported postgraduate programme in Biotechnology. Registered candidates can follow the steps mentioned here to check the scorecards.