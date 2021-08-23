NTA ICAR AIEEA 2021: Deadline To Apply For UG Admission Ends Today, See Steps To Apply

NTA ICAR: National Testing Agency had extended AIEEA, AICE Exam 2021 registration date recently. As per the revised schedule, the last date to register for AIEEA UG, AIEEA(PG) and AICEJRF/SRF(Ph.D) has been extended till August 23, 2021. The official notice of extension can be checked on the NTA's official website which is nta.ac.in.

Interested candidates are hereby informed that the National Testing Agency has also revised the eligibility qualifications. The eligibility has been revised for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The details can be accessed on official websites. Candidates can also find the direct link here.

AICE Exam 2021: Important Dates

The last date for submission of online forms for AIEEA(UG) is August 23, 2021 (up to 05.00 PM)

Last date for payment of exam fee for AIEEA(UG) is August 23, 2021 (Up to 11.50 PM)

The last date for submission of online forms for AIEEA(PG) and AICEJRF/SRF(Ph.D) has been extended up to August 27, 2021(up to 05.00 PM)

Last date for payment of exam fee for AIEEA(PG) and AICEJRF/SRF(Ph.D) is August 27, 2021

Application correction window and admit card: Details

The correction window for AIEEA UG will be opened on August 24, 2021 and will be closed on August 25, 2021

The correction window for AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) will be opened on August 28 and will be closed on August 31, 2021

The admit card for AIEEA UG will be released on September 1, 2021

The admit card for JRF/SRF will be released on September 7, 2021

ICAR AIEEA examination 2021: Steps to apply

Interested candidates should visit the official website of ICAR AIEEA at icar.nta.ac.in

On the homepage click on the link given for UG admissions

Candidates will have to register themselves by entering the required details

Candidates will also be asked to fill the application form and attach recent passport size picture

After paying the exam fee and clicking on submit, the form will be submitted

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the same for future reference

Direct links