NTA Invites Application For National Aptitude Test, Here's All You Need To Know

The National Testing Agency has announced that it will be conducting National Aptitude Test this year. NAT 2021 is a project aimed to help the students acquire knowledge and skills apart from academics. The registration process has already been started and candidates have been given a week's time to apply. Interested candidates can visit the official website for more details. The official website is nat.nta.ac.in. The eligibility, important dates, and age limit can be checked here.
NAT 2021: Here is all you need to know
- Candidates will not be charged any registration fee
- Minimum age required to apply is 13 years and upper age limit is 25 years. In level 1 candidates falling under age group of 13-15 years will be there. Whereas under level 2, candidates under 16-18 years will be counted
- Exam will be conducted as per the age-groups on October 23 and 24, 2021
- The test for the 19-21 years age group (level 3) and 22-25 years (level 4) will be conducted on October 24, 2021
- The test will be conducted in two slots (morning and evening)- 11 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm.
NTA NAT 2021: Important dates
- NAT 2021 Registration begins October 11, 2021
- Last date to apply is October 18, 2021
- Exam date for Level 1 (13 - 15 yrs) and Level 2 (16 - 18 yrs) is October 23, 2021
- Exam date for Level 3 (19 - 21 yrs) and Level 4 (22 - 25 yrs) is October 24, 2021
National Aptitude Test, NAT 2021 by NTA: Steps to apply
- Candidates will have to visit the official website – nat.nta.ac.in.
- On the Homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'NAT 2021 Online Registration.'
- Candidates will have to click on any of the options (New Registration or Sign In)
- Candidates will have to enter the details and start filling the application form.
- Candidates will then have to upload the important documents as mentioned there and click on submit.
- Post clicking on submit, the NAT 2021 form will be submitted
Official notification reads, "NTA firmly believes that the right candidates joining best institutions will give India her demographic dividend. It envisages that besides acquired knowledge and skills, it should include skills for future that would be expected in them, say after 5 years. These are Technical Skills, Creativity, Emotional Intelligence (EQ), Analytical Thinking, Growth Mind-set, Decision Making, Inter-personnel Communication, Adaptability have been identified as skills for future. Therefore NTA is planning to conduct National Aptitude Test-Ability Profiler."