NTA JEE Main 2021: Application Window For Phase IV Closes Today, Check Details

NTA JEE Main 2021: Today is the last day to fill online application forms for registration for JEE (Main) Phase IV exam. Interested candidates should make sure to register themselves and pay the exam fee by 11.50 pm as NTA has specified that it won’t accept any application after the deadline. JEE Phase IV exams were earlier scheduled to be held in May but it got postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India. As per NTA's revised schedule, Phase IV exams will be held between July 27 and August 2, 2021. Candidates are advised to visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to register themselves for the exams.

JEE Phase IV exam: Important Dates

Opening of registration forms- 9th July 2021

Closing of registration forms- 12th July 2021 (11.50 pm)

JEE Main Phase IV exam dates- 27th July- 2nd August 2021

To be noted that NTA had closed the application window for Phase IV earlier this year but it has been opened again so that students who missed applying due to COVID-19 situation or any other reason can do so now. Former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced this decision on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. He mentioned that the portal will only be opened for three days and advised candidates to apply before the deadline. Candidates should consider this too that the application window will also accept requests for corrections and change of exam centers. In other words, Ministry and NTA have given this liberty to candidates that they can change their exam center if they want to. Ramesh Pokhriyal also mentioned that the government will try its best to allot the nearest centers.

JEE Main 2021 Phase IV: How to apply

Candidates will have to go to JEE Main portal that is jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on 'JEE Main 2021: Fill new registration form and registration form correction'

OR here is the direct link to go to the registration portal

Sign in by filling in details if you have already registered and want to apply for center change

Else click on new registration

Read details, check fee, and click on proceed

Fill application form, upload image, pay fee and click on submit

Your form will be submitted take a printout for future reference

Former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced dates

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced the JEE Phase III and IV dates through LIVE session that took place at 7 pm on Tuesday, July 6. He tweeted, "There were some concerns among the students regarding #JEE(Main)-2021 Examination during Covid. Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has always said that the safety, security, and bright future of our students should be the highest priorities of the Education Ministry." Former Minister Pokhriyal also informed that exams will be held in 13 languages so that students can freely give exams in their native language.