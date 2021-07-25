NTA JEE Main Day 3 Highlights: Students Unable To Give Exam Will Be Given Second Chance

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting JEE Main 2021 across the country on Sunday, July 25, 2021. A total of 7.09 lakh students who registered themselves for the JEE Main 2021 April session are giving exams today. The JEE Main Phase III exams are being conducted across 4 days in 8 slots. Sunday's first slot conducted at 120 noon. The morning shift starts at 9 am and continues till 12 noon. On the other hand second shift starts from 3 pm and continues till 6 pm.

JEE Main paper on July 25: Highlights

JEE Main morning shift in which around 80,000 students participated concluded at 12 noon. Students attempted a total of 75 questions. 25 questions each were asked from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. To be noted that students will be ranked on the basis of their NTA score. The marks awarded will be based on the formula which is available on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Maha Students Affected By Rain Will Be Given Another Chance

In view of the incessant heavy rains and landslides in parts of Maharashtra, the Ministry of Education on Saturday announced that the JEE Main candidates whose test may be affected because of the adverse weather conditions will be given another chance. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Sangli & Satara, who may be unable to reach the centres, will be given another chance. The announcement is in reference to JEE (Main) 2021 Session 3, which is scheduled to take place on July 25 and 27.

"In light of the heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra, to assist the Maharashtra student community, I have advised the @DG_NTA to grant another opportunity to all candidates who may not be able to reach the test centre for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3. Students from Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli, & Satara, who are unable to reach their test centres on 25 & 27 July 2021 for JEE (Main)-2021 Session 3 need not panic. They will be given another opportunity, and the dates will be announced soon by the NTA," tweeted Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.