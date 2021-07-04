NTA JEE Main, NEET 2021: Entrance Exam Update, Application Form & How To Apply

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, lakhs of students across the country are waiting for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce the NTA NEET 2021 registration date, but the NTA is yet to declare the date of entrance examination 2021.

As per the earlier notice, the latest NEET 2021 entrance exam date is August 1, 2021. However, the application form is likely to be released soon on NEET 2021 official registration website, i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. This year, JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be conducted in 4 phases.

According to the latest reports related to NEET 2021 entrance exam, senior officials of the Health and Education Ministry are examining the current COVID- 19 situation in the country. Notably, announcements on the NEET 2021 entrance exam will be made only after examining the COVID-19 situation in the country.

However, the aspiring candidate should be well informed about the NTA NEET 2021 registration, as the board may announce the NEET UG 2021 application form date anytime soon. To avoid problems while filling the form candidate must keep a regular check on all the official announcements and websites.

It is to be noted that all updates related to NEET 2021, such as application form, schedule, brochure, admit card, answer key, result, and cut-off, will be announced at neet.nta.nic.in. The candidate must keep visiting the 2021 website for all the latest updates.



How to fill the NEET UG 2021 application form?

Once the NTA releases the NEET 2021 form on its website, all the aspiring candidates need to visit the NEET official registration website and fill in the below-mentioned details:

Registration: Name of the candidate, parents name, nationality, date of birth, category, mobile number, ID type, and details of class 10, 11, and 12, emergency contact, exam center selection, and other details such as payment of NEET application fee - Scanned passport size image.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the postponed examination of JEE main 2021, May, and June sessions could take place in July and August. Moreover, any update and official statement for JEE main will reflect on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA can conduct both these exams within 15 days, at the end of July and the beginning of August. Any information about the admit card and exam date will be made before 15 days. To know for any official information, candidate can visit the NTA website.