NTA JIPMAT 2021 Application Submission Last Date Extended To May 31; Check Details Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it's extending the deadline for application submission for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test or NTA JIPMAT 2021. Earlier, the last date for NTA JIPMAT 2021 application submission was supposed to be May 1 but has now been pushed to May 31. Interested candidates who are yet to submit their application can do so via online mode only through the official website, of which a direct link is provided below. Here's what was brought up in the latest NTA notification and how you can submit your JIPMAT 2021 application.

JIPMAT Application last date for submission extended to May 31, 2021

Earlier today, NTA released an official notice to notify candidates about the extension of the JIPMAT application last date. The notification read, "In view of many requests received from students and the hardships faced by them due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last dates of submission of Online Application Forms for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021."

Accordingly, here are the revised dates -

Activity by the Candidates Extended/Revised Last Dates Submission of Online Application on NTA website only 01 May 2021 to 31 May 2021* Making corrections (including Centre, Cities of Examination etc.) in the particulars in the Online Application Form 05 June 2021 to 10 June 2021**

Additionally, it was stated that the submission of online application forms shall be accepted up to 05.00 PM and submission of fee up to 11.50 PM. Whereas, corrections in the particulars in the online application forms shall be accepted up to 05.00 PM and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) up to 11.50 PM. Please note that the fee must be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM only. Candidates were requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided after the time of the deadline.

How to submit JIPMAT 2021 Application?

Visit the official website of JIPMAT - http://jipmat.nta.ac.in/ Click on the 'JIPMAT 2021 New Registration' link stated on the homepage. The applicant will be redirected to the registration page where they'll be required to register their account or log in to their existing account. Upon successful login, the applicant will be redirected to the JIPMAT 2021 application form. Fill the online application with personal details and qualification details. Upload scanned copies of the documents mentioned in the form as proof of identity. The applicant will be redirected to the payment page. Only online payment will be accepted. Click on submit for successful JIPMAT 2021 application submission. Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Image Source: Unsplash