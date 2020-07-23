NTA JNUEE 2020 Application Correction Gateway Date Extended To July 24

National Testing Agency or the NTA has now extended the ‘correction in forms’ deadline until tomorrow for JNUEE 2020. The students who have either made a mistake or not filled the particulars properly must log in to through the link provided in the notification. Here is a direct link to the website https://www.nta.ac.in/Jnuexam. Students must keep the reference copy while filling the forms, for example, the mark sheets, the government recognised IDs and if required, the photographs.

Also Read | Duet 2020: NTA Likely To Fix Duet Exam Date From September 6-11 2020

JNUEE 2020 form correction dates

As per the official JNUEE 2020 notification, candidates can make the required corrections or changes until July 24, till 5 pm. However, for any fee payments, the portal is open until July 24, 11.50 pm right before midnight. Students will have to complete all the formalities before the time mentioned above.

Also Read | JEE Eligibility Criteria 2020: NTA Lists Down Subjects Required, Age Limit For JEE 2020

JNUEE 2020 notification reveals changes for students

The JNUEE 2020 notification read, “In continuation of NTA's Public Notice dated 15.07.2020 regarding the facility for correction in the Candidate Particulars in the Online Application Form including Choice of Centre Cities, Photograph and Signature due to COVID-19 epidemic and demand from the Candidates. So it is brought to the notice of all the candidates of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE)-2020 that the facility for correction in the Particulars, Choice of Centre Cities, Photograph and Signature in the Online Application Forms has been extended till 24/07/2020. The candidates are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars and make necessary corrections wherever required.”

Also Read | DUET 2020: NTA to Conduct Entrance Test For DU Admissions From September 4

NTA JNUEE also mentioned about the candidates who have uploaded wrong or illegible photos. The NTA stated, “Some of the candidates have uploaded Photograph/ Signature which is illegible or have uploaded Photographs with Mask. Such candidates are advised to upload clear photograph/signature of the desired specification (as detailed in Annexure - A) to avoid cancellation of their candidature.” Students who have made such mistakes are urged by the NTA to make necessary changes to the forms.

The notification for JNUEE 2020 further mentioned that no relaxation will be given to students after the deadline. It read, "NO change in the NTA JNUEE application form will be accepted through fax/ application, including e-mail etc. Those candidates who have sent emails earlier regarding any correction are also advised to verify and make necessary corrections if required by them. The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and Examination will be displayed separately on the website(s) Onuexams.nta.nic.in) and (www.nta.ac.in) later on. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time."

JNUEE 2020 applicants must keep themselves posted

NTA JNUEE also urged the parents and students to log in to the official website to check on the changes and JNUEE 2020 admit card details. The website link for the same is inuexams.nta.nic.in. The candidates can also connect at the numbers of the NTA-

8287471852

8178359845

9650173668

9599676953

8882356803

Also Read | NEET Eligibility Criteria 2020: NTA Lists Down Percentage, Age & Attempts For NEET 2020