NTA NCHM JEE Registration Last Date Extended, Revised Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon

The National Testing Agency recently released an official notification and made an announcement that the NTA NCHM JEE 2021 application window has been extended. The NTA has declared that the last date for sending online applications to the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021 is now extended. This announcement comes as a major relief for the candidates who are yet to apply for the entrance examination. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the NTA NCHM JEE 2021 and its registration date.

NTA NCHM JEE registration deadline extended

The NTA NCHM JEE registration was currently in progress for this year’s examination. The deadline for The NTA NCHM JEE registration is now extended up to July 5, 2021. Candidates can also pay their exam fees online till July 5, 2021, up to 11.50 PM. The correction window for candidates is now from July 7 to July 11, 2021. Those candidates who are yet to register for the examination can now go to the official website of the exam at nchmjee.nta.nic.in and send their online application forms for the same. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam till 5 PM on July 5, 2021. Not just the registration date but the NTA NCHM JEE date has also been postponed. The candidates are advised to send in their online applications as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. The decision of extending the NCHM JEE registration deadline and postponing the exam was taken because of the current pandemic situation.

See the official notification by NTA HERE

The official notice mentioned that representations are being received from candidates for seeking the extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam. Such requests were sent on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it. The official notice by NTA reads as, “With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to postpone the NCHM JEE- 2021 and also extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam” The revised and new NCHM JEE date will be announced in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites of the NTA at www.nta.ac.in and the NCHM JEE 2021 at nchmjee.nta.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the exam.

Image: Shutterstock