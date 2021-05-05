NTA Postpones NCHM JEE 2021, Extends Deadline For Registration; Check Revised Schedule

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the postponement of the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination or NCHM JEE 2021. The NCHM JEE 2021 exam was scheduled to be held on June 12 but has been deferred in view of the hardships candidates are facing amidst the lockdown. The agency issued an official notification on their official website, of which a direct link is provided below, to address the candidates about this decision. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest NCHM JEE postponed news.

NCHM JEE Postponed - Check out the revised schedule

The official NTA notification read, “Registration for the entrance examination for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM & CT) for the Academic Year 2021-22, is in progress. Meanwhile, representations are being received from candidates seeking an extension of the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it.”

It further added, “With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to postpone the NCHM JEE- 2021 exam scheduled on 12 June 2021 and also extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam.”

According to the NTA notification, the revised schedule is as follows –

Last date for submission of online applications May 31, 2021 (up to 5:00 PM) Last date for payment of the exam fee online May 31, 2021 (up to 11:50 PM) Correction Window From June 02, 2021, to June 08, 2021

The agency is yet to confirm the revised NCHM JEE 2021 exam date but will follow up on it in the coming days. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of NCHM JEE for further updates on the exam. Please note that the deadline for application submission is fast approaching, hence, candidates are advised to speed up the process. Candidates can also contact at 011-40759000 for further clarification related to NCHM JEE 2021.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK