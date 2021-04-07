NTPC Recruitment 2021: 35 Posts Of Executive, Sr. Exec & Specialist For Engineers On Offer

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has released a notification inviting applications from candidates to apply for Executive and Specialist posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts on the official NTPC website careers page: https://ntpccareers.net. Read on to know more about this NTPC Recruitment Drive.

NTPC Recruitment 2021

According to the official NTPC website, NTPC has invited applications for a total of 35 posts for posts such as Executive (Safety, IT), Senior Executive (Solar), Specialist (Solar). The last day to apply for these posts is till April 15, 2021. Applications submitted after April 15 will not be taken into consideration. While applying for these posts, candidates should ensure that they meet all the qualifying criteria for applying. Here are all the positions available to apply for:

NTPC Vacancy

Executive (Safety): 25 Posts

Executive (IT- Data Centre/ Data Recovery): 8 Posts

Senior Executive (Solar): 1 Post

Specialist (Solar): 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC Recruitment 2021

Executive (Safety) - Engineering Degree in Mechanical/Electrical/Production/Civil/Power Engineering with at least 60 percent marks from a recognized University/Institution. A full-time diploma in Industrial Safety from Regional Labour Institute/ Institute recognized under the Factories Act. 3 years post qualification executive experience in the area of Safety, preferably in the power industry/manufacturing industry in a govt/public sector undertaking or a reputed private company.

- Engineering Degree in Mechanical/Electrical/Production/Civil/Power Engineering with at least 60 percent marks from a recognized University/Institution. A full-time diploma in Industrial Safety from Regional Labour Institute/ Institute recognized under the Factories Act. 3 years post qualification executive experience in the area of Safety, preferably in the power industry/manufacturing industry in a govt/public sector undertaking or a reputed private company. Executive (IT - Data Centre/Data Recovery) - Engineering degree in Computer Science/IT/Electronics and Communication with at least 60 percent marks from a recognized University/Institute. 3 years post qualification experience in IT Hardware, Operating systems, and Database Administration.

Engineering degree in Computer Science/IT/Electronics and Communication with at least 60 percent marks from a recognized University/Institute. 3 years post qualification experience in IT Hardware, Operating systems, and Database Administration. Sr. Executive (Solar) - Engineering Degree in Civil with at least 60 percent marks from a recognized University/Institute. M.Tech graduates preferred. 10 years post qualification executive experience out of which the last 5 years should be in Solar Power Sector. Candidates with experience in International Projects will be preferred.

- Engineering Degree in Civil with at least 60 percent marks from a recognized University/Institute. M.Tech graduates preferred. 10 years post qualification executive experience out of which the last 5 years should be in Solar Power Sector. Candidates with experience in International Projects will be preferred. Specialist (Solar) - Engineering Degree in Electrical with at least 60 percent marks from a recognized University/Institute. Candidates with M.Tech and MBA will be preferred. 18 years of post-qualification experience out of which the last 8 years should be in the Solar Power sector. Candidates with experience in working on International Projects/Consultancy in Power will be preferred.

Where to Apply for NTPC Vacancy?

Interested candidates can log in to the NTPC website at www.ntpccareers.net.

Alternatively, candidates can apply by going to the careers section of www.ntpc.co.in

Candidates are required to have a valid email id where they can receive NTPC Recruitment Notification

NTPC 2021 Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the General/ EWS/ OBC category will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of â‚¹300/-. The SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XSM category and female candidates need not pay the registration fee. Candidates can make the payment of fees through online and offline fees. Stay tuned for more information on NTPC recruitment notifications and updates on other exams.

Disclaimer: All the above information has been sourced from the NTPC website and recruitment notice.

Image Source: Unsplash