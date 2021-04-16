NTPC Recruitment 2021 For Executive Trainee Through GATE; See How To Apply Online

NTPC Ltd has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Executive Trainee. This specific NTPC Recruitment 2021 for Executive Trainees will be done based on the results of GATE 2021 and is only reserved for female candidates. Read on to know more about the NTPC Recruitment 2021 through GATE.

NTPC 2021 Recruitment Through GATE

The 2021 NTPC Female Recruitment process for the posts of Executive Trainees will begin on April 16, 2021, and the last date to apply for the same is May 6, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for this post through the official NTPC website on - ntpccareers.net. Female engineering graduates can apply for the trainee posts under different departments such as electrical, mechanical, electronics and instrumentation. There are a total of 50 Executive Trainee posts available.

Eligibility Requirements

As for the eligibility requirements, candidates need to have a full-time Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology/ AMIE with not less than 65 marks in respective Institute/ University norms. Final year/ semester students are also eligible to apply, subject to obtaining at least 65 per cent marks in engineering degree (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwBD candidates). The upper age limit for General/EWS is 27 years old, at the time of the last date of application (Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/NCL/PWbD/XSM candidates applicable as per Govt guidelines).

How to Apply?

Candidates will be able to apply for NTPC Recruitment 2021 online.

Candidate can visit https://www.ntpccareers.net/ or www.ntpc.co.in in order to fill the application form.

Candidates will be required to upload their photograph and signature during the online application.

Candidates must read the instructions carefully before filling the form. They must ensure that they fill in the application details such as the GATE registration number accurately. Name and other details should also be filled out as they are on the GATE certificate.

Once registration is completed, candidates will be given a Unique Registration Number.

Candidates will be informed through email/text when are shortlisted. Find more details on the NTPC Recruitment Notice here.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE 2021). Candidates shall be shortlisted for document verification based on their GATE 2021 performance. Please note that only the score of GATE 2021 will be considered. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTPC website for any NTPC Recruitment Notification and updates. Stay tuned for more news and updates on NTPC and upcoming govt recruitments.

Image Source: Shutterstock