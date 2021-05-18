NTPC Recruitment To Commence From May 21; Here's How To Apply

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications for the post of Engineering executive trainees through GATE 2021. The official notice was released earlier today on the official website and states that the application process will begin on May 21st, 2021. Here is more information about the NTPC application form and how to apply for the same, along with the eligibility criteria for the posts

Important dates according to the NTPC recruitment notification

The online application process for NTPC Recruitment 2021 will commence on May 21st, 2021

The online application process for NTPC Recruitment 2021 will end on June 06th, 2021.

How to apply for NTPC Recruitment through GATE 2021

Candidates can apply for NTPC Recruitment 2021 by logging on to the official website from May 21st, 2021 as the application process will start then.

Then, candidates can fill out the application form by going to https://www.ntpccareers.net/ or www.ntpc.co.in website.

During the online application, candidates will be needed to supply a photograph and signature.

Before filling out the form, candidates must carefully read the instructions. They must ensure that all application details, such as the GATE registration number, are correctly filled in. Name and other information should be entered exactly as they appear on the GATE certificate.

Candidates will be granted a Unique Registration Number after their registration is complete.

When candidates are shortlisted, they will be notified by email or SMS. More information on the NTPC Recruitment Notice can be found here.

Selection Process for NTPC Vacancy

Candidates must have taken the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering to be considered (GATE 2021). On the basis of their GATE 2021 performance, candidates will be shortlisted for document verification. Please note that just the GATE 2021 score will be taken into account. Candidates should check the NTPC website on a frequent basis for any NTPC Recruitment Notifications and updates.

Eligibility for NTPC jobs

As for the eligibility requirements, candidates need to have a full-time Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology/ AMIE with not less than 65 marks in respective Institute/ University norms. Final year/ semester students are also eligible to apply, subject to obtaining at least 65 per cent marks in engineering degree (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwBD candidates). The upper age limit for General/EWS is 27 years old, at the time of the last date of application (Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/NCL/PWbD/XSM candidates applicable as per Govt guidelines).

