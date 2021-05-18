NTPC Recruitment To Commence From May 21; Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications for the post of Engineering executive trainees through GATE 2021. The official notice was released earlier today on the official website and states that the application process will begin on May 21st, 2021. Here is more information about the NTPC application form and how to apply for the same, along with the eligibility criteria for the posts
Candidates must have taken the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering to be considered (GATE 2021). On the basis of their GATE 2021 performance, candidates will be shortlisted for document verification. Please note that just the GATE 2021 score will be taken into account. Candidates should check the NTPC website on a frequent basis for any NTPC Recruitment Notifications and updates.
As for the eligibility requirements, candidates need to have a full-time Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology/ AMIE with not less than 65 marks in respective Institute/ University norms. Final year/ semester students are also eligible to apply, subject to obtaining at least 65 per cent marks in engineering degree (55 per cent for SC/ST/PwBD candidates). The upper age limit for General/EWS is 27 years old, at the time of the last date of application (Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/NCL/PWbD/XSM candidates applicable as per Govt guidelines).