NTSE Result 2020 For Stage 1 NTSE In Bihar Is Out Now; Check How To See Your Result

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) of Bihar has recently released the Stage 1 NTSE result. NTSE refers to the scholarship program that offers monetarily relief to students who attain a specific score in the test. NTSE is the National Talent Search Examination whose Stage 1 was conducted on November 17, 2019, in Bihar. Students need a minimum mark for NTSE Stage 1 so as to apply for Stage 2 NTSE exam. NTSE 2020 stage II will be conducted in July 2020. Stage 1 results can be accessed from the Bihar SCERT official website. Read on the steps to check the NTSE Stage 1 result recently released in Bihar.

Image courtesy: biharscert website

How to Check NTSE Bihar Stage 1 Result 2020?

Visit the official website of SCERT, Patna.

Click on "NTSE Bihar Result 2020"

Or directly click here.

Download the PDF file and save it.

Check for your name in the PDF file by using the search button or press Control and F and then search your name in the search box.

If you found your name in the list, take a screenshot and save it for future use.

What next after clearing NTSE stage 1 2020?

NTSE Result 2020 for stage 1 results are released in all the states now on the individual state websites.

The SCERT Jharkhand, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Assam, Punjab have already released the Stage 1 NTSE results.

Candidates clearing the NTSE stage 1 exam will have to give the NTSE stage 2 exam for them to be accessible to apply for the scholarship.

NTSE stage 2 examination which was earlier scheduled for May 10 is now expected to be conducted around July or later depending on the COVID situation in the states.

NTSE Bihar 2020 Scholarships

NCERT Council awards around 2000 scholarships for students in various stages of education.

A scholarship of Rs 1250 per month is given to students belonging to Classes 11 and 12.

A scholarship of Rs 2000 per month is given to Undergraduate and Post-graduate students.

Fixed Amount of Scholarship is also available for PhD students in accordance with UGC's rules.

