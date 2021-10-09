NTSE Stage 2 Admit Card 2021 Released By NCERT; Here's Direct Link & More

NCERT NTSE Admit Card: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) Stage 2 Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will participate in the examination scheduled for October 24, 2021, can download the NTSE Admit Card 2021 by visiting the official website - ncert.nic.in. Earlier, the exam was slated to be held on June 13, 2021, but got delayed due to the prevailing COVID pandemic.

Those candidates who have qualified for the first stage will be eligible to appear for the Stage 2 Exam on October 24. According to guidelines issued by NCERT, carrying the admit card to the examination hall is important, without which students will not get entry into the examination hall. It is recommended to download the admit card by following the below-given steps and using the direct link given here - NTSE Stage 2 admit card 2021.

NCERT NTSE Admit Card: Here's how to download NTSE Stage 2 Admit Card 2021

STEP 1: To download the NTSE Stage 2 Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website - ncert.nic.in.

STEP 2: Now on the homepage, click on, ' Admit Card for Stage 2 NTSE exam .'

.' STEP 3: Alternatively, use the direct link given here to download the NTSE Stage 2 Admit Card 2021 .

. STEP 4: Enter credentials such as your State Roll Number and Date of Birth and click on " Login ."

." STEP 5: Automatically, your admit card for October 24 exam by NCERT will appear on the screen.

STEP 6: Download and print a copy to carry at the exam centre.

Image: Shutterstock