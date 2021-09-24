NTSE stage 2 Exam 2021 Dates Announced, Check Official Notice Here

NTSE stage 2 exam 2021: National Council of Educational Research and Training has announced the exam dates. The exam dates have been announced for the National Talent Search Exam, NTSE Stage 2 Exam 2021. As per the schedule released through the official notice, the NTSE exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on October 24, 2021 in various exam centres across the state. Candidates who have registered themselves for taking the exam can check the dates on the official website. The official website of NCERT is ncert.nic.in.

To be noted that the NTSE Stage 2 Exam 2021 was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 13, 2021. However, it was decided to postpone the exam considering the COVID Situation in India. Candidates are hereby informed that only those students who have been recommended by their respective states and union territories will be allowed to sit for the examination. The admit cards will be released and will be available for download from October 8, 2021.

NCERT NTSE exams 2021: Official Notice

The official notice reads, “It is informed that the National Talent Search Examination (Stage-t) for 2020-21 which was scheduled to be held on 13 June, 2021 will now be conducted on 24 October, 2021 (Sunday) across various centres throughout the country. Only candidates recommended by their respective States/UTs will be allowed to appear in the Stage-ll exam. The recommended candidates may download their Admit Card from the NCERT website after 8 October, 2021.”

Post the exams will be conducted, the final selection of students will be prepared on the basis of candidate's performances in MAT and SAT papers. The results will be declared on the official website. Therefore, students should visit the official website for more updates on NTSE Stage 2 Exam 2021. NCERT conducts NTSE exam in two stages. 2000 candidates will be getting scholarships. For that candidates will have to give two exams. It will be mental ability test, and a scholastic aptitude test.