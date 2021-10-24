NTSE Stage 2 Exam 2021 Today, Here's List Of Guidelines That Need To Be Followed

National Talent Search Examination Stage II is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, October 24, 2021. This stage II examination will be conducted by the National Council Of Educational Research and Training or NCERT at various exam centres. Candidates are hereby informed that the exam will be conducted with proper COVID-19 guidelines. All the details related to guidelines that need to be followed on exam day as well as the instructions to download admit card has been mentioned here. For more details, candidates can visit the official website ncert.nic.in.

To be noted that only those candidates who qualified for the NTSE Stage I exam are eligible and will be allowed to take NTSE Stage 2 Exam 2021. Candidates must not forget to take a printout of their admit card as it is mandatory to carry the same to the exam hall. Here is the direct link to check the list of NTSE exam centres and also to check the exact address.

NTSE Stage 2 Exam 2021: Guidelines that needs to be followed

The examination is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode The duration of the exam will be 4 hours and candidates will have to reach the exam centre at least 45 minutes before the exam starts. MAT will start at 9:30 am and SAT will begin at 1:30 pm. Candidates must know that no marks will be deducted if the answer is incorrect Candidates will have to answer both papers I as well as paper II. Both the papers would consist of 100 marks. Paper 1 will consist of the Mental Ability Test or MAT and Paper 2 of the exam, Scholarship Ability Test or SAT will have questions from social science, mathematics, science. Along with admit card, they will also have to carry a valid ID proof to the centre. It should be noted that electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, earphones are not allowed inside the examination hall. Candidates should note that they have to follow strict COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, using hand sanitisers. Further, the temperature of candidates will also be checked.

For those candidates who faced issues while downloading the admit card, NCERT said that they should take a printout of the blank Hall Ticket and fill in the details in the admit card. After this, candidates will have to get the photograph attested by a Gazetted Officer of the central or state government or by the Principal of the respective school. Here is the direct link to the official notice that has been released by NCERT