NTSE Stage 2 Exam 2021 Today, Here's List Of Guidelines That Need To Be Followed

National Talent Search Examination Stage II is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, October 24, 2021. This stage II examination will be conducted by the National Council Of Educational Research and Training or NCERT at various exam centres. Candidates are hereby informed that the exam will be conducted with proper COVID-19 guidelines. All the details related to guidelines that need to be followed on exam day as well as the instructions to download admit card has been mentioned here. For more details, candidates can visit the official website ncert.nic.in.
To be noted that only those candidates who qualified for the NTSE Stage I exam are eligible and will be allowed to take NTSE Stage 2 Exam 2021. Candidates must not forget to take a printout of their admit card as it is mandatory to carry the same to the exam hall. Here is the direct link to check the list of NTSE exam centres and also to check the exact address.
For those candidates who faced issues while downloading the admit card, NCERT said that they should take a printout of the blank Hall Ticket and fill in the details in the admit card. After this, candidates will have to get the photograph attested by a Gazetted Officer of the central or state government or by the Principal of the respective school. Here is the direct link to the official notice that has been released by NCERT