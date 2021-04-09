Last Updated:

#Cancelboards2021 Trends On Twitter For Two Days Straight; What Is CBSE's Response?

Students have flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure about the CBSE board exam amidst rising COVID-19 cases. #Cancelboards2021 starts trending.

Twitter has become a debating chamber ever since CBSE gave a nod to the continuation of matric examinations. Lakhs of students had previously filed a petition for the cancellation of CBSE exams. The petition in fact urged the Board to cancel all examinations due to the sheer pressure students are already facing. However, no response was heard from the other end. Therefore, students have now started trending #cancelboards2021 with high hopes. What was the Board's response on this? Will CBSE exams be cancelled?

Students trend #cancelboards2021: Will CBSE exams be cancelled?

The CBSE board exam has been scheduled for April last week 2021 and students are the least bit happy about it. While the conversations around cancelling boards were floating around since 2020, students weren't surprised to find out that the Board still decided to go ahead with the CBSE board exam.

However, taking cognizance of the recent development regarding the surge in COVID-19 cases, students were hopeful that at least this might instigate the cancellation. As a result, #cancelboards2021 has been trending on Twitter for the past two days. Netizens even began to make campaigns on 'Student Lives Matter' and 'Pehle Jaan Phir Exam'. Have a look at the tweets -

This campaign caught the attention of the likes of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who stated that it is irresponsible of CBSE to force students to appear for the exams and demanded it to be rescheduled. As of now, CBSE is yet to issue an official statement regarding this. A postponement might be a possibility but cancellation remains doubtful. Earlier, CBSE had issued a statement informing that they've made adequate arrangements to ensure the safety of students.

Not only are they following COVID-19 protocols strictly but they have also increased the number of exam centres to accommodate students while also obliging to social distancing. Since Maharashtra is currently the worst affected state in the country, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced the cancellation of all examinations till the 8th standard. Taking this into consideration, a formal decision regarding HSC and SSC exams is expected to be announced by the end of this week at most.

Image Source: Shutterstock

