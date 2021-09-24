NVS Admissions 2021: Apply For Class 6 Selection Test Before November 30

NVS admissions 2021: The registration process for JNVST 2022 for Class 6 have been started on Friday, September 24, 2021. The registration process is being conducted by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti also known as NVS. Candidates who are interested to apply for admissions will have to sit for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test. In order to appear for the same it is mandatory that interested candidates apply online. The official website on which candidates will have to register themselves is navodaya.gov.in. Candidates should make sure to fill and submit the JNVST admission form before deadline. The last date to apply online is November 30, 2021. The admission test will be held on April 30, 2022 at 11.30 pm.

Eligible candidates are those who were born before May 1, 2009, and after April 30, 2013. Another criterion is that candidate must be studying in Class-V for the whole of the academic session 2021-22. They should be studying in a Government/Government aided or other recognized schools or ‘B’ certificate competency course of National Institute of Open Schooling. The steps to apply as well as the direct link is mentioned below Here is the direct link to official notice.

JNVST 2022: Steps to apply