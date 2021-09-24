Last Updated:

NVS Admissions 2021: Apply For Class 6 Selection Test Before November 30

NVS admissions 2021: NVS has started the registration process for JNVST 2022 for Class 6. The official notice, as well as important dates, are mentioned here.

Nvs admissions 2021

NVS admissions 2021: The registration process for JNVST 2022 for Class 6 have been started on Friday, September 24, 2021. The registration process is being conducted by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti also known as NVS. Candidates who are interested to apply for admissions will have to sit for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test. In order to appear for the same it is mandatory that interested candidates apply online. The official website on which candidates will have to register themselves is navodaya.gov.in. Candidates should make sure to fill and submit the JNVST admission form before deadline. The last date to apply online is November 30, 2021. The admission test will be held on April 30, 2022 at 11.30 pm. 

Eligible candidates are those who were born before May 1, 2009, and after April 30, 2013. Another criterion is that candidate  must be studying in Class-V for the whole of the academic session 2021-22. They should be studying in a Government/Government aided or other recognized schools or ‘B’ certificate competency course of National Institute of Open Schooling. The steps to apply as well as the direct link is mentioned below Here is the direct link to official notice.

JNVST 2022: Steps to apply

  • Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official site of Navodaya Vidyalaya on navodaya.gov.in.
  • On the homepage click on link which reads JNVST 2022 Class 6 admission
  • Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to click on registration
  • Candidates will have to fill in the application form and pay the application fee
  • Post completing all the process, candidates should click on submit option
  • Candidates should then download their application form and take a printout of the same
  • Candidates should keep visiting the official website for more updates
